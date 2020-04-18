Postal workers to compensate 10 leks in a case filed with Covid-19

Postal services are covered by basic services, and in addition to regular services, post offices also deliver food packages, rations, and essential medicines, including from other countries across the country, to the local government and police.

PTI

latest update: April 18, 2020, 8:31 PM IST

The government said Saturday that all postal workers, including Graham Dock Swax, would be fined $ 10 if they surrendered to COVID-19.

“In terms of COVID-19 status, it has been decided to pay the 10 rupees lakh compensation to all postal workers, including Grammy Dock Swax (GDS), while in office,” he said. “Surrender to the disease. Immediately take action and continue for the entire period until the COVID-19 crisis is over,” the Ministry of Communications said in a statement.

In addition, the narrator, Shankar Parsad, the Minister of Communications, Electronics and Information Technology, has reportedly held a video conference with each state, giving senior generals and senior managers more access to their postal network. To hold direct and active assistance to the needy throughout the country.

