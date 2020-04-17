Of course Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Lal Singh Chadha is definitely the most awaited film of many. Not just because of Tom Hanks and Forrest Gump connections but Aamir is also the flashbeardar for this type of movie.

After the shooting started, we started to see Aamir Khan as his chameleon. From a bearded warrior to a bearded wanderer, he is nailing for everyone.

Posted by Aamir Khan’s Lal Singh Chadha? Author Atul Kulkarni thinks so!

Now the news comes that Lal Singh Chadha has not been released this year. Film writer Atul Kulkarni had told Informer Pinkwila about this, “Lalsingh Chadha, I think, will be released next year. We were supposed to release in December. “

Aamir had a word with the Hindustan Times regarding his character in the film. He said, “This character is so affectionate. He is so innocent … He looked at things in a different way. He is the one you immediately connect with. You have instant empathy. Until I show it badly (laughs), So it’s a different game. As a written character, it’s like you’re in love with him right away. “

Lal Singh Chadha is produced by Aamir and directed by secret superstar producer Advait Chandan. Kareena Kapoor also starred in the film, 199 199 Hollywood’s Hollywood hit Forrest Gump, an official adaptation of the movie starring Tom Hanks.

Apart from Lal Singh Chadha, Aamir and Kareena have also shared screen space with films like Idiot’s and Laksh.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app for faster than Bollywood and box office updates.