Posted by CES: Giant TVs, Artificial People, & More

I’ve been fresh for a few days wandering the halls of the Consumer Electronics Show, known as CES – the annual conference that goes down in Las Vegas in January and promotes the latest technology solutions to improve every aspect of our daily lives. This was my first time attending the largest technology conference in the world, where 4,500 companies this year paid attention to 180,000 attendees, according to my Uber guide. Judging by the crowds, this estimate sounds right.

As I made my way through the huge Las Vegas Convention Center and other venues, I tried to get a sense of the common themes that define consumer innovation as we begin a new decade.

Large televisions and flexible displays

Yes, there were a lot of great TVs, which is what CES is known for. Samsung is making news to unveil a movie that disappears without viewing a picture that fits your wall. Sharp and Konka have shown transparent projection screens, in the case of Konka in the form of “smart windows” that you could install in your home to grow the world out of digital animation.

Konka “Smart Window” transparent screen

LG has perhaps had the most impressive digital display in terms of size and beauty: a huge curved display that delivers captivating, stunning images of nature and space.

Part of LG’s massive screen curve

At the lower end of the spectrum, flexibility was the word of the day. Samsung unveiled slide-in phones, LG had a 5G phone open to reveal two screens side by side, and a company called Royole offered an impressive range of nearly paper thin, flexible screens embedded in wallets, backpacks and other everyday items .

Bendable Royole screen built into a wallet

With regard to the above, it is clear that the various dimensional screens remain our most popular interface and that we can expect to see them appear in an increasingly diverse range of objects and settings.

This is part of a broader issue which may in fact be the overriding message of this year’s CES overall. You can call it “intermodal connectivity”: the idea that each object is potentially both an interface and a node in a network. Recall that R2D2 closes “all masters at the detention level” from its perch in a remote control room. We are more and more the same as R2D2 itself, which can connect to any system from any point of entry to gain control of our environment.

Assistants in everything

Judging from CES figures, both Google and Amazon seem intent on integrating their voice assistants with virtually every consumer device on earth, from stoves, refrigerators and dishwashers to lamps, robots, smart locks, Bluetooth headsets, chargers. cars and much more. In fact, Google and Amazon have also shown smart taps that allow you to pre-set to fill different containers with precise volumes of water.

Smart tap from Kohler with Google Assistant integration

And of course there are the cars. Amazon owned a shiny red Lamborghini in its Venetian venue, according to reports, the first automobile to feature Alexa integrated controls. Amazon also unveiled a Cadillac Escalade, part of the launch of a new partnership with GM that will integrate Alexa from 2020 onwards, and 2018-2019 cars will be able to add Alexa functionality through upgrades.

As far as Google is concerned, the large exhibit space outside the Las Vegas Convention Center featured both the BMW X5 and the brand new Volvo XC40 Recharge. BMW has Android and Assistant integration that requires you to have your phone with you. but Volvo has its own built-in Android operating system that includes Google Maps, Google Assistant and Google Play Store.

Lamborghini with Amazon Alexa integrated

Just the other day, a new consortium of big tech companies like Google, Amazon and Apple announced that it would work to create a common template for smart home devices. You can see why they would like to do this to speed up the adoption of smart-home technology among consumers who may not want to stick with a company’s products.

It is also apparent from products appearing at CES that technology companies rely heavily on consumer device makers – from Kohler to Samsung to BMW and hundreds of others – to build their connected ecosystems. One would imagine that device makers would benefit more from a common template. It makes no sense for Kohler to develop a smart tap that only connects to Google devices when it could make a product that runs on any network.

Wearables is rightly regarded as its own category, but for this discussion I’ll group them with other types of connected devices. In a mixed distribution world, it is not particularly important whether you are at work, in your kitchen, in your car or out and about – interfaces and connected technologies will be found in all these places and much more. Clothing is just one more example.

Apart from a plethora of smart watches – and the aforementioned wallet with a built-in screen – the most notable item to wear this year are smart glasses that do not look like smart glasses. Compared to the appearance of Google Glass, newer signings from companies such as Bosch, LetinAR, Amazon and Northern Look are normal glasses with slightly thicker frames.

Bosch smart glasses look natural

These newer smart glasses seem much more likely to attract a wider audience, especially if price points are more attractive than in the past.

Approaching specificity

Among the announcements of this year’s CES event is the unveiling of Samsung’s new “artificial people” marketed under the brand Neon. The creations themselves are also called “Neons”, as in “This Neon is scheduled to speak Spanish”. Neon simulations are extremely realistic, though they are said to be not based on specific individuals. In a presentation, the Neon team explained that the Neons can be switched between scheduled activities and a “standalone mode” where they can respond normally to human input, such as laughter when they hear a joke.

Neon use cases are situations where a human presenter, trainer, or commentator is currently performing a task that could be replaced by a simulation. For example, the report featured simulations of a stewardess offering safety instructions on an airplane, a personal trainer who guided you through a series of squat exercises, and a teacher reading a picture book.

The Samsung Neon Stewardess gives safety instructions

The Neon team said the technology used to run its simulations is only a few months old, but further announcements will be made about how Neon simulations could be integrated into real-world environments.

While it may not be obvious how artificial humans fit into the proposed theme of intermodal connectivity, the Neon project is certainly intended, like Alexa and Google Assistant, to bring technology to the human level, allowing us to shape the physical , and maybe emotional connections to the devices around us. Whether or not we are ready for simulated people remains up for discussion – though we may be better off assuming it will soon be a reality.

Privacy issues

I haven’t yet said much about the Street Fight for January issue, to protect consumer privacy, but it was definitely a worrying affair throughout the conference. For example, Google has been careful about privacy in its showroom, with a demonstration of privacy controls you can enable by asking “Hey Google, how do you keep my information private” or telling Google Assistant to delete everything I said last week? ”

Facebook and Apple have also made news at CES for privacy, with executives from both companies appearing in a group dedicated to data privacy. Throughout the conference, numerous startups and established companies promoted privacy in various ways.

In the Eureka Park lounge in Sands, where newer start-ups from around the world were introducing innovative products, several companies were offering promotions incorporating in-house privacy. Three examples from France were FindOut, a document search and storage tool. Private discussion, communication platform and workplace conference. and Mapwize, an in-house mapping solution. A Mapwize spokesman explained to me that clients such as government agencies and conference executives are particularly concerned with maintaining location information confined to a select group of users, making privacy a fundamental part of the company’s services.

Local search as a given

What about local search, the usual topic of discussion in these columns? Search, mapping and navigation often appear in various settings. Samsung, for example, introduced a 5G built-in technology for cars that combines local search cases with driving trips, games, video conferencing and other features.

Reflecting on the issue of connectivity, Samsung’s presentation highlighted the interconnections between many cars, people and components of a larger infrastructure. For example, connected cars that communicate with each other are able to provide information on driving conditions and to make adjustments in flight. cars connected to destination points, such as a sports stadium, can be directed directly to available parking spots.

Samsung Animated Demo 5G “Smart Car” Features

As far as Google is concerned, many of the Assistant Demonstrations have used local search cases as a given, indicating that the company is thinking of local searches as betting for assistant users. For example, Android tablets, Google Home speakers, and enabled TVs have emerged as family devices that allow any family member to call popular contacts or find out if the local pizza place is still open.

Other search and mapping environments have emerged from companies such as HERE, which has demonstrated its ability to provide mapping and navigation services using inputs from multiple data sources. For example, a spokesman passed me by integrating Maps and Traffic data with the Glympse product delivery platform to create status messages in the Domino’s Pizza app, where users can monitor the progress of their orders from the oven to the front door. .

I could go on. suffice it to say that there is a lot to be done at CES and I’m sure I’ll discuss it for at least the next few days. Many of the exhibition’s products are now available in stores. others are just concepts that show future possibilities. Overall, the show has shown again and again that more interconnected technologies are a near guarantee.

The article Posted by CES: Giant TVs, Obsequious Gadgets and Artificial People by Damian Rollison first appeared on Street Fight.