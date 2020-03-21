Posted by Swae Lee at Free Instagram Live Concert, Quarantine Style

Play video content

Swae Lee continues to give his fans what they want – and the coronavirus can’t stop him … not at all, though.

the Rae Sremmurd the rapper popped up on Instagram Live Friday night to put on a concert with each other – at times, he was in a studio with a mic … and a lot of eyes watching from at home. With as many as 20k viewers at a time, he thanked everyone in a “sold out place.”

The virtual show lasted about 45 minutes, and Swae covered his hits from ‘No Type,’ ‘Someone Says,’ ‘Sunflower,’ and other tracks he directed or featured on, such as, Jhene Aiko‘S’ Sativa. ‘There are also a lot of quarantine shenanigans throughout the show as well.

Swae tried the crowd surfing at one point – it didn’t work out – and he was also bombarded with bras from the crowd. A lucky fan even took her “to the stage” … and as she shared the screen space, you could tell she was a lovely delight.

I will quarantine at the end of my album ✌🏽

– Swae Lee Lee Swae (@SwaeLee) March 18, 2020

@SwaeLee

The concert served as a PSA, too – Swae announced the name of her new album, ‘Human Nature,’ and as she kept her promise to finish the project as she quarantined midway.

If he is moved inside that means higher octane levels like this … don’t leave, buddy. We love it.