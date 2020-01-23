PostNL ends mail delivery by ship in Biesbosch

After 125 years, mail delivery by ship ends in the Biesbosch National Park, reports the local broadcaster Omroep Brabant.

The Biesbosch is an area of ​​tidal wetlands south of Dordrecht in which only a handful of people lived.

“The boat is still making its rounds,” said PostNL spokeswoman Tanja Hoogkamer, “but we are talking about alternative ways of getting the mail to customers.”

According to Hoogkamer, it takes three hours to send a few letters to the five people on the route, and that’s too expensive.

Local resident Cees Schuller, who published a book on postal services on the Biesbosch waterways, said the disappearance of the postal ship was “the end of an era.”

“I spoke to PostNL because I wanted to add a final chapter to my book, but they used words like” rethink “,” tailored service “and” find a solution “. So I left it. But there are signs that they will stop on March 1st, ”Schuller told the broadcaster.

The original mail boat had already been decommissioned in 1979, said Schuller. The post is now delivered in a small polyester barge.

Postie Cor de Wijs, who delivered the post for over forty years, retired in 2011. He said that the boat was his home at the time and his handful of customers were his good friends.

