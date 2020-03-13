Postpone instead of canceling the Tokyo Olympics

President Donald Trump on Thursday suggested to the White House that organizers would postpone the Olympic Games for a year instead of directly canceling it because of the coronavirus.

“This is just my idea – maybe they postpone it for a year,” theorized Donald Trump. “Maybe they do if they can.”

The President raised the possibility of postponing the games after White House reporters asked him about his thoughts on the games during a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar on Thursday evening in the Oval Office.

The 2020 Summer Olympics begin on July 24 in Tokyo, Japan, but it is unclear if the games will continue as planned.

Trump acknowledged that the organizers probably would not hold the games without people attending.

“I don’t see that there are no people,” he said.

The President wished the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe a breakthrough, praising his precincts built for the unique opportunity.

“They did a perfect job. The places are incredible, “said Trump, although he saw pictures of the Tokyo Olympic site.” They built it really well … and they are beautiful facilities. “

Estimates show that Japan would lose up to $ 75 million in revenue if the games were canceled.

Japan’s Olympic minister said Wednesday that the “inconceivable” games have been canceled or postponed.