Postponement of National Spelling Between Coronavirus Outbreak – Deadline – News Info

% MINIFYHTMLfed7a3acb3d0485a0fc3139c2dd3332c11%

% MINIFYHTMLfed7a3acb3d0485a0fc3139c2dd3332c12%

National Spelling Bee 93er Scripps has been suspended as coronavirus continues to spread, and organizers are looking for their own options for the event, whose finale airs on ESPN every year.

“The suspension includes all events in person and national live broadcast on the week of May 24,” the organizers said in a statement (read below). “If possible, we will work with our local sponsors, spelling checkers, congressional partners, and ESPN to rewrite the 93rd Scriptps National Spelling Bee review for later this year.”

% MINIFYHTMLfed7a3acb3d0485a0fc3139c2dd3332c13%% MINIFYHTMLfed7a3acb3d0485a0fc3139c2dd3332c14%

ESPN has been televising part of the event for more than 25 years and since 2006 has aired previous rounds during the day and night finals.

% MINIFYHTMLfed7a3acb3d0485a0fc3139c2dd3332c15%

% MINIFYHTMLfed7a3acb3d0485a0fc3139c2dd3332c16%

Last year’s bee ended up in an unprecedented eight-way tie as the remaining contestants competed in 20 rounds of head-to-head competition. They were the first group to share the title since the start of the annual event in 1925.

Related story

Coronavirus: BAFTA in Talks With Distributors About 2021 Adaptability Flexibility

Here is the full statement from the bee spelling organizers:

The Scriptps National Spelling Bee is suspending the 2020 National Finals in National Harbor, Maryland. Bee recognizes the important responsibility for taking measures that protect the health and well-being of its participants, including spellers, their families, local sponsors, employees of the company E.W. Scripps and others supporting the event known as Bee Week. Maryland Governor Larry Hogan’s executive order banning meetings of more than 50 people until the end of the Maryland emergency, as well as recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, underscore the decision to suspend the national finals.

“The suspension includes all events in person and live nationally broadcast the week of May 24. If possible, Bee will work with local sponsors, proofreaders, congressional partners and ESPN to reinstate Scriptps National Spelling 93 review for more later this year.

“The world is navigating through uncertainty and while national finals time is just outside the eight-week window recommended by the CDC, this is the safest and most responsible action. This was a difficult decision that will unfortunately disappoint students who have spent a lot of time studying and preparing, along with their supportive parents and teachers.The focus now shifts to exploring all options and possibly reimagining a competition later this year.

“The bee will keep local sponsors, spell checkers, parents and teachers informed in the days and weeks ahead through emails, spelling.com and social media as it sets out the next steps in this situation without precedents.”