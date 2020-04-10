Potential of New Leronlimab COVID-19 Treatment Tested in Coronavirus Patients

Researchers are exploring the possibility of a new treatment for COVID-19 known as leronlimab and has given the drug for the first time to corona virus patients in recent days. Leronlimab is also being investigated for its benefits against triple-negative breast cancer.

The first two corona virus patients have been treated with the drug in a Phase II clinical trial, specifically designed to assess the impact of leronlimab on patients with mild to moderate forms of disease, the developer, the biotechnology company CytoDyn, said. in a press release earlier this week.

The Phase II trial, which was given the green light by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on March 31, will be used to determine what biological effects the drug has and how safe it is. But before a drug can be approved for use by the regulatory body, the drug must pass further trials, which usually involve more participants and assess the effectiveness of interventions more rigorously.

According to CytoDyn, the trial, which will be randomized, double-blinded and placebo-controlled, aims to enroll 75 patients. Randomization, use of placebo and blinding – where one or more parties did not know the treatment the patient received – were all used by researchers to prevent conscious or unconscious biases from influencing trial results.

The company said that leronlimab had been given recently to 15 seriously ill COVID patients – 10 at leading medical centers in New York and five at three other hospitals – all under EIND, the application of new emergency investigation drugs, which were given individually by The FDA.

CytoDyn also said it would begin another COVID-19 trial, which would treat more than 340 seriously ill patients with leronlimab for two weeks.

“We are encouraged by the positive results demonstrated by leronlimab in New York patients,” Bruce Patterson, M.D., Chief Executive Officer and founder of IncellDx, diagnostic partner and advisor for CytoDyn, said in a press release.

“Our team is working hard to distribute leronlimab to several clinical sites to start therapy in patients with severe COVID-19 disease. While each patient experiences a different comorbidity, we see a similar clinical response, which we believe is a reflection of the leronlimab’s mechanism of action , “he said.

Stock image: Illustration of a novel coronavirus.

iStock

The researchers think that this drug can work by calming an aggressive immune response called a “cytokine storm” that occurs in severely ill COVID-19 patients, but more research is needed to determine how effective leronlimab is.

The FDA has given the “Fast Track” leronlimab designation to explore its efficacy as a treatment for metastatic triple-negative breast cancer and HIV. In fact, nine clinical trials have been completed to date where drugs have been given to more than 800 people, including one phase III trial involving HIV patients where leronlimab is combined with standard therapy.

This initial trial showed that potential side effects from this drug might include diarrhea, headaches, swollen lymph nodes, high blood pressure, and injection site reactions.

When the COVID-19 pandemic spread, scientists around the world struggled to test the effectiveness of various potential treatments, as well as developing vaccines. But while efforts are being made to speed up this process, with some drugs being tried outside formal studies, randomized controlled trials are still needed to really assess whether the treatment given is working or not and whether it is safe.

The graph below, provided by Statista, illustrates the worldwide spread of COVID-19 on April 9.

Center for Disease Control and Prevention Advice on the Use of Face Coverings to Slow the Spread of COVID-19

The CDC recommends wearing cloth face covers in public where social distance measures are difficult to maintain.

A simple face cloth can help slow the spread of the virus by those who are infected and by those who have no symptoms.

Face cloth can be made from household items. Guides offered by CDC. (https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html)

Cloth face covers should be washed regularly. Washing machine is enough.

Lift the face mask safely without touching your eyes, nose and mouth, and wash your hands immediately after removing the cover.

Suggestions of the World Health Organization to avoid the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19)

Cleanliness advice

Clean hands as often as possible with soap and water, or rub alcohol-based hands.

Wash your hands after coughing or sneezing; when treating sick people; before, during and after food preparation; before eating; after using the toilet; when hands look dirty; and after handling animals or waste.

Maintain a distance of at least 1 meter (3 feet) from anyone who coughs or sneezes.

Avoid touching your hands, nose, and mouth. Don’t spit in public.

Cover your mouth and nose with tissue or elbows that bend when you cough or sneeze. Discard the tissue immediately and clean your hands.

Medical advice

Avoid close contact with other people if you have symptoms.

Stay home if you feel unwell, even with mild symptoms such as headaches and colds, to avoid the possibility of spreading the disease to medical facilities and other people.

If you experience serious symptoms (fever, cough, difficulty breathing) seek medical attention early and contact your local health authority first.

Record any recent contact with others and travel details to give to authorities who can track and prevent the spread of disease.

Stay abreast of developments in COVID-19 issued by health authorities and follow their guidelines.

Use of masks and gloves