A potential terrorist who admitted to planning a London Pride attack was arrested after asking an undercover officer how to acquire a gun.

Mohuissunnath Chowdhury, 28, of Luton, posted an alarming video of him holding a gun on Instagram, asked his sister to help him practice stabbing and was “ determined to kill innocent people ” , according to officers.

The accused, who unintentionally informed secret police of his plans to launch a terrorist attack, and his sister, who kept the plans secret, were today (Monday 10 February), convicted following a counter of six and a half months investigation into terrorism.

Woolwich Crown Court heard Chowdhury tell his aspirations to men he thought were his friends, but who were in fact brave secret officers deployed as part of a Met Police Counter Terrorism Command investigation into his activities.

He was also recorded at home telling his sister Sneha Chowdhury, 25, also from Luton, that he was “doing another attack”, and asking him for help training to stab people – information alarming that Sneha Chowdhury did not report to the police.

Suspect posted “disturbing” messages online

Police found knife cuts on wardrobe cover

The Met Police Counter Terrorism Command has launched an investigation – supported by the British Security Service and the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit – into the activities of Mohuissunnath Chowdhury after he began to publish disturbing messages online, a few days after his acquittal, on a separate charge for planning an attack on Buckingham Palace involving swords.

Counterterrorism detectives identified that shortly after being released from pre-trial detention in December 2018, after his acquittal, Mohuissunnath Chowdhury began posting messages online demonstrating his extremist state of mind.

In late January 2019, he purchased a replica firearm, which suggested to the police that he could plan a terrorist attack.

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

Secret police officers have been deployed to befriend Mohuissunnath Chowdhury so that they can find out what he is planning and determine the seriousness of his intention.

An unsuspecting Mohuissunnath Chowdhury not only confessed to the agents that he planned to target crowded tourist attractions in central London and the Pride in London event, but even sought advice to obtain a real firearm from a secret officer using the name of “ Mikael ”.

He believed that Mikael shared his aspirations to murder innocent people and told the officer that, contrary to his allegations of innocence during his previous trial, he had in fact intended to kill soldiers but had succeeded in ” to deceive “the jury which had declared him not guilty.

After gathering a wealth of evidence proving the guilt of the Chowdhurys, the detectives arrested the brothers and sisters together on July 3, 2019, a few days before London’s pride.

“Determined to kill”

Detectives have gathered a wealth of evidence of Chowdhury’s plans

Commander Richard Smith, chief of the Met Police Counter Terrorism Command, said, “The courage and professionalism of these secret officers has provided evidence that I believe is essential to securing these convictions today.

“They, like so many officers who work daily in the anti-terrorism police, do dangerous and difficult work to keep the public safe.

“In the fight against terrorism, we constantly balance the risk posed by dangerous individuals to the public with the need to gather evidence strong enough to secure a conviction and secure their confinement.” Mohuissunnath Chowdhury was determined to kill innocent people but we arrested him at the right time, having been able to gather enough evidence of his plans. “

The detectives witnessed a radical change in the attitude of Mohuissunnath Chowdhury during his custody. During the first interviews with the police, he was open and chatty with the detectives. Police believe he thought they were being kept distracted while ‘Mikael’ continued his attack.

A few days later, when the police revealed that his “friend” was in fact a secret policeman, he visibly withdrew and refused to interview detectives, responding “to no comments” to their questions.

Mohuissunnath Chowdhury was later charged with the preparation of terrorist acts. He was also charged with distributing a terrorist publication, concerning a video of violent terrorist propaganda which he sent to secret officers, and with possession of information useful for terrorism, for a guide on the conduct of terrorist attacks. on his phone.

Today he has been found guilty of all of these offenses.

Sneha Chowdhury was found guilty of one count of not disclosing information regarding terrorist activities. She was found not guilty on another count of failing to disclose information regarding terrorist activities.

The accused asked his sister to help him practice stabbing people

Speaking of Sneha Chowdhury’s conviction, Commander Smith said, “There is no acceptable reason to listen to someone say that he plans to kill innocent people and watch him practice it without the knowledge report to the police. Sneha Chowdhury deliberately kept her brother’s horrible secret and is now facing the consequences.

“However, not all cases have to end this way. If relatives report indications that a loved one is radicalizing very early, authorities have the opportunity to intervene and help them before they become too deeply rooted. All it takes is a phone call. “

Both will be sentenced on March 13 at Woolwich Crown Court.

How to get help

Anyone who fears that someone will radicalize or who fears suspicious behavior is invited to act by reporting it confidentially to the police on https://act.campaign.gov.uk/ or by calling 0800 789 321.

Reports will not ruin lives, but it could save them. Action against terrorism.

Remember that in an emergency, always dial 999.

.