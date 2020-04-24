Pouch pirates use California residents with courier in a pandemic

CBS Los Angeles has more people working to slow the spread of the coronavirus, stays home, and is further mobilized by so-called “porch pirates” to steal what has arrived at the people’s doorstep, police said There is. Thiefs are also using safety measures to follow delivery drivers to protect themselves from the coronavirus, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police said drivers were instructed not to touch doorknobs, gate latches, or surfaces that they frequently touch.

Sometimes, instead of a door, the package is placed in an exposed and visible location, making it easier for the pouch pirate to steal.

A man in the Melrose area of ​​Los Angeles has recently stolen a baggage located to the left of a resident’s aisle. According to police, this video shows a pouch pirate working.

Investigators believed the man had chased the delivery man, and when the luggage was left in the front yard, the suspect got out of the car, opened the fence, snuggled the luggage, and left.

“ We are always informed that people are following us, describe the colors of the vehicles we are on, describe people and follow you, ” said Pete White, a delivery driver for a well-known company. Those who are, always increasing this time. “

If you think you are being followed, the police will notify the delivery driver to bypass the route and make sure that someone is following you before calling the police.

Mr White said he was always aware of his surroundings, wearing masks and gloves, and regularly using hand sanitizers.

“We have to be safe not only for ourselves but for others. We don’t know if the people we serve may have underlying problems, We really have to be careful. “

To protect your deliveries, police recommends that you deliver your luggage to your workplace or install a secure parcel box at home. You can also deliver to UPS or FedEx pickup locations or Amazon lockers.

“We pay more attention when the delivery comes, track the pursuit, and know when the delivery comes,” said homeowner Ray-Ann Raffia.

