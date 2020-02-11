Pound Puppies are back on time for Valentine’s Day

(WJW) – Pound puppies are returning just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The plush reproductions of the original toys from the 1980s are brought back by Basic Fun thanks to a license agreement with Hasbro. Each Pound Puppy comes with an adoption certificate, name tag and sticker.

They also get instructions to help children become familiar with caring for pets before adopting real ones.

There are a total of six puppies in the collection.

Pound Puppies are 17 inches long and are available from Amazon and Walmart for $ 19.97 each.

