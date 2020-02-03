Pounded by renewed violent Brexit fears after Johnson’s tough discussion | money

Bundles of British pound sterling banknotes are stacked at Money Service Austria’s headquarters in Vienna, Austria on November 16, 2017. – Reuters pic

LONDON, October 11 / PRNewswire / – Sterling fell sharply today after Prime Minister Boris Johnson set strict conditions for negotiations on the European Union, and was again concerned that Britain would reach the end of an eleven-month transition period without signing a trade agreement ,

The sides have until the end of the year, when a transition period expires, to reach an agreement on trade and future relationships, but Johnson strikes a hard tone and says Britain will not comply with the rules and regulations of the bloc.

On the other hand, the EU has warned the UK that access to its 450 million-inhabitant internal market depends on the extent to which London agrees to comply with such environmental and labor regulations.

“At the start of the negotiations, Sterling appears to be experiencing not very encouraging signs from both sides. They position themselves on two levels, ”said Adam Cole, chief strategist at RBC Capital Markets in London.

The movements came because risk appetite stabilized after sharp falls in Chinese markets when Beijing took steps to support the economy, which was hit by travel restrictions and business interruptions due to the outbreak of the corona virus, including interest rate cuts.

By 0915 GMT, the pound was down 0.8 percent to $ 1.3105, while it was down 0.5 percent against the euro to 84.43 pence.

January had hit a high and had the best weekly gain a month after the Bank of England held interest rates at 0.75 percent, surprising some who expected a 25 basis point cut.

The dollar has also reversed some of its weakness from last week.

ING analysts said Johnson wanted to signal that he was not interested in legal approximation and was willing to refrain from talking.

“This will likely characterize the negotiations over the next 9 to 10 months and is expected to bring Cable back to the lower end of its $ 1.29 to $ 1.35 range,” said the analysts in a research report.

Position data from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed that speculators’ bullish bets on the pound had eased during the week up to January 28, but remained broadly intact.

However, there is little evidence that derivatives are characterized by large fluctuations in sterling, with the implied volatility indicators being subdued for a month and a week.

The implied volatility premium for the purchase of one-month pound sterling call-over-put options – options that give the right to buy and sell – remains for a period of one month. – Reuters