Power Awakens: How Women Fight in India – More Lifestyle

In India, the degree of involvement of women in protests against the Citizenship Act (Amendment) or the CAA has been unprecedented. Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh session will enter its third month on March 14. A large number of women show up every day; and more than twice on Saturday and Sunday. Similar protests led by women have appeared in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Calcutta, Gayi and Mysur. They prohibit illegal detention, facing fire, tear gas, arrests and death threats. Most of these women are juggling daily chores, studies, household chores, and raising children.

What drives them all to say it? For many, it is a combination of long-term resentment and resilience. “Many of us have grown up in a culture that values ​​the silence of women. Our women have been asked to perpetuate cultures that disparage us, and we refuse to allow it to continue, ”says Priyanka Paul, 21, an illustrator and activist who talks about her artwork on @ArtWhoring on Instagram. “You will find that there is now a stronger sense of sisterhood. Yet women have always been at the forefront of revolutions; we just haven’t been told those stories. “

OUTSIDE ON THE OPEN

These stories are harder to hide now. In Chile, thousands of people showed up on the streets last year, protesting sexual violence at the screaming cry “You’re a rapist.” Over the last few months, Iraqi women have taken to the streets of Baghdad to call on a radical priest for gender segregation in anti-government protest sites. In Sudan, women protesters are leading the democratic movement.

A key trigger for India’s public resistance was the December attack on students on Jamia Millia Islamia and Delhi campuses amid protests against the CAA.

“These protests are actually a fight against a larger system of inequality,” says Elsa Marie D’Silva, director and founder of SafeCity, an application that maps reports of sexual harassment of women in public places. “Women are more likely to stand by the LGBTQ community for transgender rights and same-sex marriage in India; they will encourage climate change movements, be in solidarity with other minorities and vulnerable groups. This is unique in women’s protests. “

A protest of the “wall of women” in Kochi in 2019, in support of a court order prohibiting women from entering the Sabarimala temple in part.

Also agreeing is Trisha Shetty, a human rights lawyer and founder of the non-governmental organization SheSays, which offers women legal and medical support in cases of sexual violence. “As women, we know intrinsically what it feels like to be excluded,” she says.

LOCAL LEADERSHIP

Shetty sees the wave of inclusion as massive, decentralized, non-violent pressure. “There is not one leader here, but multiple local leaders, who self-organize and identify leadership within them,” she says. Because of this, he believes that new voices must be encouraged. “Women who went out on the streets for the first time need to get a microphone. We need to make sure their agency is celebrated and respected.”

For that, the network is liberating. “I can call myself beautiful in the digital space,” says Paul of ArtWhoring. “My identity is appreciated here. Individuals have a voice. That’s the kind of platform it offers. “Digital space, however, comes with its own set of violence and restrictions, Paul says. There are trolls and censorship, presumed biases and navigation through it can be a little restrictive. But digital platform spaces allow it to make up for it.

Artist Nalini Malani, whose work addresses issues of identity, gender and racial inequality, says that creating rumors for women is the only way for humanity to thrive. But this must be preceded by a change in the idea of ​​masculinity, which could also help maintain the movement. “Men should not shy away from feeling right. Men need to find femininity in themselves and respect it. This is the root,” says Malani.

