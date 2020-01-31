Power cuts interrupt operations at Adelaide Hospital

An operating room at the Royal Adelaide Hospital was immersed in the dark halfway through a process when the power went out.

Robert Harris was in the hospital for malignant growth from the side of his head when he described turning off the lights and crawling the nurses to help.

Thousands lost power after heavy thunderstorms swept across South Australia. (Brook Mitchell)

“Nurses went all over the place to get flashlights so the people who do the surgery down there could do everything, and that’s not good enough for me,” Harris told 9News.

“What about people who were in the operating room for a major operation, what happened there?”

Twenty other operations were canceled, and ambulances continued to be redirected to other hospitals.

More than 9,000 properties were without electricity today, mainly on the southern Eyre Peninsula and through the Barossa Valley when a power outage occurred.

A patient at the Royal Adelaide Hospital had surgery when the power went out. (9Nachrichten)

The outage is one of many failures that South Australians have experienced in recent months.

“This situation can no longer persist. The government has decided to hire an independent external engineer to find out what caused the blackouts,” said Stephen Wade, Prime Minister of South Australia.

Extreme weather conditions have struck the state in recent days. Violent thunderstorms and heavy rains occurred in several areas.

The Bureau of Meteorology today issued a severe weather warning for most of South Australia, with swarms of storm penetrating through the Barossa to the northeastern suburbs of Adelaide, which is likely to be the most damaging.

It was said that rainfall of up to 100 millimeters was possible and gusts of wind could reach 90 km / h, whereby the rain would continue until tomorrow.

Social media images showed flooding in some centers, including Port Lincoln on the Eyre Peninsula, which appeared to affect shops and other buildings.

On Kangaroo Island, where deadly bushfires recently burned over 210,000 hectares, the storms brought more than 40 mm of rain today. It is assumed that the downpour is sufficient to finally dampen the remaining sources of fire.