power-outage-a-attainable-component-in-northeast-fresno-car-incident

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — A power outage may well have been a aspect in a northeast Fresno crash Saturday night time.

Two cars and trucks slammed into each individual other all around midnight in the vicinity of the intersection of Barstow and Fresno.

The cars and trucks suffered some significant injury, but fortunately the men and women concerned in the crash only experienced slight accidents.

The targeted visitors lights at the intersection were being out at the time of the collision.

Fresno Law enforcement want to remind drivers to consider matters sluggish at intersections and address lights like cease indicators when the electricity goes out.