[Power outage affects 1,000 customers in Channelside]

By
Nellie McDonald
-
WFLA photo

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Power went out in the Channelside neighborhood of Tampa early Friday morning, affecting over 1,000 customers, according to TECO’s outage map.

The cause of the outage is still unknown.

As of 6 a.m., about 889 customers are still without power.

Crews are working to restore electricity, but it’s unclear how long that will take.

An outage map can be found on TECO’s website.

