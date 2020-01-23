Power outage in Auckland: “Businesses will have lost thousands”

By RNZ

Aucklanders still don’t know what caused yesterday’s intermittent power outages that left CBD companies out of their pockets.

Line company Vector is investigating the power outage that has affected downtown and large parts of Parnell and Grafton.

Outages hit lunchtime – a busy time for many businesses – forcing some stores to close and others to cancel their orders.

According to the Heart of the City trade association, the cuts have had a “significant impact” and businesses will have lost thousands of dollars.

“There will also be significant impacts that will certainly add up for small businesses that trade and obviously depend on electricity,” said chief executive Viv Beck.

Jordan Baker, who works in the Better Burger restaurant chain, said he lost power twice on Thursday and was forced to cancel two orders.

“The phone didn’t work, so for security reasons, I just closed the store, I had lunch and when the power came back, I reopened the doors,” said Mary, who works in a store. shoes at Britomart.

Britomart’s McDonald’s restaurant was also affected by the outage.

The restaurant manager said the three-hour hiatus would mean a considerable loss.

“We are in the rush for lunch, it was around 12:20 [12h] or 12:25, then suddenly the power goes on.

“We decided to close the restaurant and fully reimburse customers, and then asked them if they wanted to sit in the lobby or stay outside for a while until we sorted out the problem, whatever the reason.”

“Then I checked with our other restaurant, East Street McDonald’s, they also don’t have the power.

“The problem is still not resolved because our internal system is down … because of the sudden power cut. So they are still working on it, to repair the menu boards, repair the kiosk …

“All the machines are off … we have to redo the food safety check before opening and serving customers, so this is essential, which is why we take time so that everything we serve to the customer be safe.

He said they also couldn’t ask staff to go home or take a break, and food would be lost.

Power was fully restored at 2 p.m., Vector said.

– RNZ

