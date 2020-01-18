Power ratio: redefine Japan’s energy needs

Fukushima Prefecture is affected by the triple disaster in March 2011 and plans to focus its future on renewable energy. However, local communities call for caution

Alex Martin

OTAMA, FUKUSHIMA

Employed author

Sitting silently between the hilly pastures Rice fields and lush forests of the idyllic village of Otama are rows of photovoltaic solar modules – huge swathes of dark gray dissonance in the postcard-like landscape that the residents are proud of.

These solar parks were created after the strong earthquake and tsunami of March 11, 2011, which led to a meltdown at the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant, which is located approximately 60 kilometers east of Otama, a rural community with 8,700 inhabitants and a member of a non-profit organization, Die schönste Called villages of Japan.

Together with evacuees and workers responsible for radiation decontamination, developers came who were attracted to the government’s feed-in tariff system to promote renewable energies. This measure aimed to reduce dependency on nuclear power, and it was a sign of how the historic disaster changed the basic direction of Japanese energy policy.

However, the rapid installation of the photovoltaic cells has stunned the villagers of the aesthetic damage they are doing to the landscape and offers a look at some of the challenges the country faces in struggling to remain more competitive than ever in a global market previously about greenhouse gas emissions.

“We were one of the first communities in Fukushima to express our support for the post-disaster renewable energy promotion,” said Masao Takeda, deputy mayor of the village. “However, these solar parks can be an eyesore and increase the risk of landslides due to deforestation in the mountain forests. It is our duty to protect the majestic landscape of our village for our children. ‘

In June last year, Otama made a rare statement against the indiscriminate construction of so-called mega solar parks – large-scale projects that can produce thousands of kilowatts of electricity – and said they were unattractive and had an impact on the natural environment.

“We do not prohibit solar energy. In fact, we offer grants to households who want to install solar panels on their roofs,” says Takeda. “We only ask the developers to be responsible for what they build and to work with the residents to ensure that it is not a burden for the village in the long run. “In the past there have been cases where the management of solar projects has changed hands and we have had difficulty keeping track of who was monitoring what.”

The Otama is located at the foot of Mount Adatara, a well-known ski area and popular hiking destination. The village made headlines in 2015 when it was the first in the world to partner with Machu Picchu, the Incan Citadel and UNESCO World Heritage Site in southern Peru, in honor of Yokichi Nouchi, an Otama who emigrated to the South American nation, in the early 20th century for the development of tourism in the “city in the clouds”.

Known for its rich arable land where rice and buckwheat are made Shōchū The village now houses three mega solar parks, each with an area of ​​more than 10,000 square meters. Other smaller projects are in the pipeline. All facilities are managed by companies outside of Fukushima.

“The incentive is great for landowners with unused land,” said Eiki Takeda, an official from Otama, during a recent tour of the village’s solar plants. He explained that many are drawn to the idea of ​​selling or renting their land to contractors rather than paying property taxes. According to Takeda, there are an estimated 20 to 30 solar projects, the size of which is currently in the village.

“Developers are looking for good locations,” he says, “and looking for their owners to negotiate directly.”