Power restored after the underground transformer caught fire

BATON ROUGE – Entergy restored power to downtown Baton Rouge after an underground transformer caught fire and the electricity company cut power to the area.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the fire occurred in Florida St. between Third St. and Lafayette. Smoke could be seen from the floor where the transformer is located. For security reasons, Entergy cut power to the area while the firefighters were working to put the fire out.

Officials say the fire has been extinguished and the crews have safely removed the water that was in the hole where the transformer was located.

According to Entergy, around 200 customers were without electricity. Power was restored earlier than expected.

BRFD spokeswoman Curte Monte said the electric fire is not as bad as a similar fire that cut off power in the city center for hours in 2018.

The cause of the fire is unknown. Officials are still investigating.

Click here to see the video of the incident.

,