Power supply for smartphones with rented chargers

There are kiosks with chargers that can be rented everywhere in China: According to a report in August, more than half of the country’s restaurants, train stations, airports and shopping centers were equipped with a power bank. In the United States, however, consumers can charge their phones in charging cabinets or at nearby charging stations. These technologies have a disadvantage.

“Neither gives you access to your phone,” said Nathan Ruff, CEO of Rabbit, a company that is building a network of small electric tile rental stations in cities like Nashville, Tennessee. Alternatively, consumers could buy external battery chargers to take with them around town. Ruff says he probably has about 10 of them. The problem with these devices, however, is that consumers never have them when they need them.

And he said consumers should actively “charge, charge” and “have it with them”. With kiosks, however, consumers can rent chargers when they need one – and don’t worry about when to bring a device – they leave their homes. Consumers can use their kiosks to rent or buy a charger called carrot, which they can take with them by downloading his company’s app. Similar to the Bird app for scooter rentals, the app shows kiosk locations with pins on a map.

The consumers then go to a branch, scan a QR code at the automated retail kiosk and a power supply module with the charging cables built into the device will pop out. They are roughly the size of an iPhone X. Each device can power a phone with two full charges and has built-in iPhone, micro USB and USB-C cables. Once consumers pick up the charger, they can stay at the kiosk or leave the site if they want. After consumers have charged their phones, they can put the carrot back in a kiosk.

The app helps consumers find a place to drop off their chargers by showing them on a map how many free slots are available at each location. The rent is a maximum of $ 4.99 per day. After consumers have the brick for eight days, their rent is considered an automatic purchase. You can also buy the device at any time for $ 39.99. Payments are processed through the company’s app and consumers can pay by credit card.

The market

The company’s target market covers a wide range of consumers, from college students to business people. Ruff said the company had the greatest success in bars. The company is also about to go live in a zoo. And salons seem to be a good place for rabbits, Ruff said, because consumers are there for hours to do their hair. Other convenient locations for its kiosks are large gyms and hotels.

Consumers who know they are going to explore a city may run out of electricity after half their adventures. When your phones run out of power, you can connect them to the building blocks. Its chargers could also be helpful for those on a golf course. After all, business people on a golf course can make many calls. Music venues and universities could also be among the kiosk locations.

“The list … goes on and on,” said Ruff.

Rabbits could also be in a tire shop if consumers are waiting for their tires to be changed or a flat tire to be repaired. Emergency rooms and waiting rooms in hospitals are also good places, he noted. He admitted that some newer hospitals have free charging stations, but his company doesn’t want to change that. Instead, another option is to be provided for people who want to have access to their phones while charging their phones.

Kiosk hosts

Companies can log on to the company’s website to have a kiosk in their location. If a deal fits, Rabbit delivers one unit. The kiosk is free and the company receives 20 percent of the revenue it produces. Rabbit takes care of restocking and maintaining kiosks. If there is a problem, a live chat is integrated in the app.

Rabbit is hardly alone with its automated sales technology.

“Kiosks are increasingly popular sales channels and are used to simplify property purchases and bill payments,” says the PYMNTS Automated Retail Tracker. “The solutions enable retailers to offer products and promotions without hiring staff or taking up a lot of space. It has been shown to increase customer spending.”

With this technology, digital innovators create kiosk networks that distribute chargers to ensure consumers are always supplied with power for their phones while on the go.

