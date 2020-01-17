Powerball and Mega Millions tickets now available online

DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA. – According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, Powerball and Mega Millions can now be purchased online via the iLottery platform at http://pailottery.com.

“We are pleased to announce that we are now selling Powerball and Mega Millions tickets online,” said managing director Drew Svitko. “Selling lotteries online is a big part of our effort to reach new customers and meet players where they already are, online. This is an important step that will help us continue to generate funds for older Pennsylvania citizens. “

Even when buying tickets online, players can use many of the same features. Individuals can choose their own numbers or choose the “quick selection” option to get random numbers, PA Lottery said. Players can buy multiple tickets to purchase up to 26 drawings.

To play online, players must register for an iLottery account and deposit money to make purchases. Each new player must identify himself and prove the appropriate age of 18 years or older.

To play or buy, players must install the official PA Lottery app.

More information is available at http://paiLottery.com.

