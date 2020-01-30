Powerball results: numbers drawn; 1 winner in Florida wins $ 394 million jackpot

A winning Powerball ticket for Wednesday’s $ 394 million jackpot draw was sold in the state of Florida.

The winning numbers for the draw were: 9, 12, 15, 31, 60 and Powerball: 2.

This is the first winner of the Powerball jackpot since November and would be the highest jackpot since June.

Wednesday’s jackpot comes with a $ 274.6 million cash option and is the 18th highest Powerball jackpot ever recorded.

QUICK FACTS ON POWERBALL

– Powerball tickets are sold in 44 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands

-The drawings take place every Wednesday and Saturday at 10.59pm. AND.

-Jackpots start at $ 40 million and increase by at least $ 10 million per draw until the jackpot is won

-The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million

-The biggest Powerball prize was $ 1.586 billion on January 13, 2016 and was split among three winners in California, Florida and Tennessee

