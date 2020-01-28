Powerful 7.7 earthquake strikes between Cuba and Jamaica

HAVANA (AP) – A strong 7.7 magnitude earthquake has struck southern Cuba and northwest Jamaica, according to the US Geological Survey.

The above live video shows evacuations in Miami after some residents reported that they felt the tremors shake. There are no reports of damage or injury yet.

The quake was centered 125 kilometers northwest of Lucea, Jamaica, and hit at 2:10 p.m. (1910 GMT) Tuesday. The epicenter was 10 kilometers below the surface.

It is not immediately clear whether there is damage or injury.

The USGS initially reported the order of magnitude at 7.3.

The apparent tremor in Miami from the earthquake has not affected any of the NFL-approved events in South Florida.

