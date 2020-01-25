Powerful moment mother is reunited with missing daughter

A missing teenage boy from Melbourne was reunited with his troubled mother after he disappeared a week ago. But it’s not the first time that Montana Barbaro has disappeared.

She was kidnapped as a baby from a Deer Park mall in 2004, resulting in a two-day scavenger hunt and nationwide headlines before the baby was finally found abandoned in an abandoned house.

Mother is reunited with daughter Montana Barbaro, who was missing a week ago. (Nine messages)

Montana had been pulled out of her stroller by Cheryl and Mark McEachran. The husband and wife kidnapped the newborn because they could no longer have children of their own.

Mother Anita Barbaro told Nine News that she had relived her worst nightmare, but she was “overjoyed” that her daughter had returned.

“I was (was) scared. I’m scared. It happened once. It happened twice,” she said.

Anita Ciancio is reunited with her baby Montana Barbaro at the Royal Childrens on August 9, 2004. (Shannon Moris)

Montana told Nine News that she voluntarily left home a week ago to stay with her older sister Sienna, who had estranged from the family.

“I just wanted to be with my sister,” said the 15-year-old.

Regarding her mother’s clearly disturbed state, Montana said, “It is heartbreaking (because) it is my mother.”

Though it is not the first time that mother and daughter are reunited, Montana says it will be the last time and tells Nine News that she will not leave the house.