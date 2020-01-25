Powerful quake kills 14 people in Eastern Turkey | world

After a 6.8 magnitude earthquake in Elazig, eastern Turkey, on January 24, 2020, Turkish officials and police officers arrived at the site of a building collapse. According to the Turkish Ministry of the Interior, several people were killed. – AFP picture

ISTANBUL, Oct. / PRNewswire / – A severe 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck eastern Turkey yesterday. At least 14 people were killed, buildings collapsed, and panicked residents stormed the street.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that every step would be taken to help the people at the quake that had its epicenter in the small seaside town of Sivrice in the eastern province of Elazig.

“We stand by our people,” Erdogan said on Twitter in his first comments about the quake that caused widespread fear.

“It was very scary, furniture fell on us. We ran outside, ”47-year-old Melahat Can, who lives in the provincial capital of Elazig, told AFP.

“We will spend the next few days in a farmhouse outside of the city,” she said.

The Turkish Agency for Disaster and Emergency Management (AFAD) said the earthquake hit Sivrice around 8:55 p.m. (1755 GMT).

The agency said the quake killed eight people in Elazig province and six others in neighboring Malatya province, which is in the southwest.

The US Geological Survey estimated its strength at 6.7 and said it was 10 kilometers deep.

Turkish television showed pictures of people stuck in panicked homes and a fire on the roof of a building.

The footage also shows rescue workers looking for survivors trapped in a collapsed building in a village about 30 kilometers from Elazig. Two people were torn from the rubble alive.

Turkey is located on large fault lines and is prone to frequent earthquakes.

According to AFAD, 60 aftershocks were registered after yesterday’s quake and more than 400 rescue teams were dispatched to the region.

The leading Turkish communications companies have announced that they will provide Internet access to the residents of the quake region and that phone calls will be free of charge. And the national airline Turkish Airlines provided additional flights for Elazig.

Erdogan said that all necessary measures were taken to keep losses to a minimum and to ensure people’s safety when he dispatched his environment, home affairs and health ministers to the region.

“Everyone is on the street”

“Sivrice was very seriously shaken, we sent our rescue teams to the region,” Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu told reporters before he should go to the quake zone.

Sivrice – a city of around 4,000 inhabitants – is located south of Elazig on the banks of Lake Hazar – one of the most popular tourist attractions in the region and source of the Tigris.

The lake is home to a “sunken city”, in the waters of which archaeologists find archaeological traces dating back 4,000 years.

The tremor was felt in several parts of Eastern Turkey near the Iraqi and Syrian borders, the Turkish broadcaster NTV reported, adding that neighboring cities had mobilized rescue teams for the quake area.

“We sent four teams to the quake region,” Recep Salci of the Turkish Search and Rescue Association (AKUT) told AFP.

“We have news about collapsed buildings and are preparing additional teams if necessary.”

Zekeriya Gunes, 68, a resident of the city of Elazig, said a building 200 meters down his street had collapsed, but he didn’t know if it was inhabited.

“Everyone is on the street, it was very powerful, very scary,” he said.

Ferda, 39, said she was worried and desperate.

“It took quite a long time, maybe 30 seconds,” she told AFP. “I panicked and was unsure whether to go out in the cold or stay inside.”

The USGS said the quake occurred near the East Anatolian fault in an area where no major fractures had occurred since an earthquake in 1875.

“Under control for now”

In 1999, Izmit was hit in western Turkey by a devastating 7.4 magnitude earthquake that killed more than 17,000 people, including about 1,000 in the country’s largest city, Istanbul.

“My sincere condolences to President @RTErdogan and the Turkish people after the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey. Our search and rescue teams are ready to help, ”Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis wrote on Twitter.

In Athens, the Greek Prime Minister’s office later announced that Mitsotakis had spoken to Erdogan by phone.

“The Turkish President … said the Turkish teams had the situation under control for the time being and would reassess it in the morning,” added his office.

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake shook Istanbul last September, causing residents to flee buildings in the economic capital.

Experts have long warned that a major earthquake could devastate the city of 15 million people, which has allowed widespread construction without security measures. – AFP