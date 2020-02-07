Powerful school teachers get stuck in the elevator at 160 meters

A group of 25 primary school teachers were rescued in the early hours of Friday after being stuck in the elevator of the Rotterdam Euromast for six hours.

The 185-meter tower had been chosen as the venue for a meal to celebrate the fact that the Spectrum Elementary School had been awarded the “Excellent School” label. One of the main attractions of the building is the so-called Euroscoop, a rotating glass elevator with a panoramic view of the city.

“We drove the school up and thought it would be fun to celebrate at high altitudes,” said teacher Maartje van Daalen of the AD. “Some colleagues were already in the elevator and some were inside. A lot of people were waiting. But unfortunately everything did not go as expected. “

The elevator got stuck at 10 p.m. at a height of 160 meters. “The Euromast people said they had to get a mechanic from Vlaardingen and we thought we’d be out in an hour.” But he couldn’t do it. We were getting worried. How do you get out of such a tower with a helicopter? Van Daalen said.

In the end, the elevator went down inch by inch at 4 a.m., and the now anxious and cold teachers were inside. ‘It took centuries. We were cold, it was dark because the electricity was on. It wasn’t funny and the last word wasn’t spoken about, “said Van Daalen.

None of the teachers were injured and a number of classes at the school were canceled to give teachers a chance to recover, the newspaper said.

Some social media users said Euroscoop was only stuck for a few minutes before. The Euromast has since closed the Euroscoop due to maintenance work.

