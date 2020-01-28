Powerful size 7.7. earthquake hits between Cuba and Jamaica

By MICHAEL WEISSENSTEIN

HAVANA (AP) – A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 in the Caribbean Sea on Tuesday between Jamaica and Eastern Cuba, shaking a vast area from Mexico to Florida and beyond, but there were no reports of casualties or serious damage.

The quake was centered 139 kilometers (86 miles) northwest of Montego Bay, Jamaica, and 140 kilometers (87 miles) west-southwest of Niquero, Cuba, according to the US Geological Survey. It hit at 2:10 PM. (1910 GMT) and the epicenter was a relatively shallow 10 kilometers (6 miles) below the surface.

Dr. Enrique Arango Arias, head of Cuba’s national seismological service, told state media that no serious damage or injury had been reported.

Government Carlos Joaquín González of Quintana Roo in Mexico, home of Cancun, Tulum and other popular resorts, said the earthquake was felt in several parts of the low-lying Caribbean state, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injury.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center initially warned that the earthquake could cause waves up to 3 feet above normal in Cuba, Jamaica, the Cayman Islands, Honduras, Mexico and Belize, but issued a later report that the danger was over.

The first tremor was followed by a series of strong after shocks, including one measured at magnitude 6.1.

The quake was felt strongly in Santiago, the largest city in eastern Cuba, said Belkis Guerrero, who works in a Roman Catholic cultural center in the center of Santiago

“We all sat and we felt the chairs move,” she said. “We heard the sound of everything that moves.”

She said there was no visible damage in the heart of the colonial city.

“It felt very strong, but it looks like nothing happened,” she told The Associated Press.

It also felt a little further east on the US naval base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, on the southeast coast of the island. There were no immediate reports of injury or damage, said J. Overton, an installation spokesperson, with a total population of around 6,000 people.

Several buildings from South Florida were evacuated as a precaution, according to officials from the city of Miami and Miami-Dade County. No injuries or road closures were reported. No shaking was felt at the Hard Rock stadium in Miami Gardens, where the Super Bowl will be held on Sunday.

The earthquake also hit the Cayman Islands, leaving cracked roads behind and what looked like sewerage flowing from cracked pipes. There were no immediate reports of deaths, injuries or more serious damage, said Kevin Morales, editor-in-chief of the Cayman Compass newspaper.

The islands experience so few earthquakes that the editorial staff were surprised when it struck, he said.

“It was like a big dump truck was rolling by,” Morales said. “Then it went further and became more intense.”

Dr. Stenette Davis, a psychiatrist in a hospital in the Cayman Islands, said she saw well covers blow away through the power of the earthquake and sewage exploding in the street, but no more serious damage.

Claude Diedrick, 71, who owns a fencing company in Montego Bay, said he was reading in his vehicle when the earth began to wave.

“It felt like I was on a bridge and there were two or three heavy trucks and the bridge rocked but there were no trucks,” he said.

He said he had not seen any damage to his home in northern Jamaica.

The USGS initially reported the magnitude at 7.3.

_____ Associate Press writer Kate Chappell in Kingston, Jamaica, contributed to this report.