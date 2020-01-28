Powerful size 7.7. earthquake hits between Cuba and Jamaica

By MICHAEL WEISSENSTEIN

HAVANA (AP) – The US Geological Survey says a powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 occurred on Tuesday south of Cuba and north-west of Jamaica.

It was centered 139 kilometers (86 miles) northwest of Montego Bay, Jamaica, and 140 kilometers (87 miles) west-southwest of Niquero, Cuba. It hit at 2:10 PM. (1910 GMT) and the epicenter was a relatively shallow 10 kilometers (6 miles) below the surface.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injury.

The quake was felt strongly in Santiago, the largest city in the Far East, said Belkis Guerrero, who works in a Catholic cultural center in the center of Santiago

“We all sat and we felt the chairs move,” she said. “We heard the sound of everything that moves.”

She said there was no visible damage in the heart of the colonial city.

“It felt very strong, but it looks like nothing happened,” she told The Associated Press.

The earthquake also hit the Cayman Islands, leaving cracked roads behind and what looked like sewerage flowing from cracked pipes. There were no immediate reports of deaths, injuries or more serious damage, said Kevin Morales, editor-in-chief of the Cayman Compass newspaper.

The islands see so few earthquakes that the editorial staff was surprised when it struck, he said.

“It was just like a big dump truck was passing by,” Morales said. “Then it went further and became more intense.”

The USGS initially reported the magnitude at 7.3.