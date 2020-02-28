[POWER’s Joseph ‘Tommy’ Sikora Is 100 Per cent Unrecognizable In Shaved Head Throwback Pic – “I Kinda Often Beloved The Outlaw Life”]

Kay Koch
Hollywood actor Joseph Sikora has had a extensive operate in the leisure biz. The popular “Power” star went on the internet this 7 days with a tremendous throwback pic seeking 100 % unrecognizable.

Major Specifics: Heading into Friday, Sikora lit up his Instagram web site with a shot of himself donning a shaved head.

Higher-Critical Facts: The epic flashback stems from the 2014 year of HBO’s “True Detective” collection.

Hold out, There’s Much more: On Thursday, “Power” govt producer 50 Cent strike up his Instagram webpage to get followers hyped about Sikora’s impending “Power Guide V” series.

In advance of You Go: In January 2020, Joseph teased enthusiasts about acquiring his possess solo collection on deck.