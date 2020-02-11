POWER’s La La Anthony shows how big their prey is – “Last Night”

“Power” actress La La Anthony knows how to awaken the thirst trap. The popular entertainer took a moment this week to unload a few brand new images.

Big facts: Monday night, La La blessed her 10.1 million Instagram followers with a breathtaking shot of her bum.

Important details: Last weekend, La La took an insightful look at her swimsuit destinations.

Wait, there’s more: Recently La La blew people away with some crazy bikini beach pictures.

Before you go: In early January 2020, La La raised her eyebrows after being spotted on an excursion with an actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II,

Recent photos of Carmelo Anthony’s wife La La Anthony, spotted with watchmen star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, make the Internet ask if La La is trying to gain some of the power of Doctor Manhattan. The power actress and the Aquaman star were photographed together and had breakfast in Tribeca on Tuesday (January 8). La La (38) and Mateen II (33), seen together, quickly raise their eyebrows. Mainly because Anthony is a married woman and did a lot with Melo not so long ago. (HHW)