[power’s-la-la-shares-her-million-dollar-smile-in-new-modeling-photos:-“in-my-very-own-world”]

“Power” actress La La Anthony is again on her modeling goals. The popular entertainer has shared a several new shots of herself exhibiting off big Woman Crush Daily vibes.
Major Specifics: About the past handful of days, La La has treated her 10.one million Instagram followers to some new information.
Large-Important Facts: Recently, La La sent an eye-opening search at her swimsuit ambitions.
Hold out, There’s Far more: A couple of weeks back, La La blew folks away with some crazy bikini beach pictures.
Just before You Go: In early January 2020, La La elevated eyebrows after getting noticed on a general public outing with actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.
The latest pics of Carmelo Anthony’s wife, La La Anthony noticed with Watchmen star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has the net thinking if La La is making an attempt to get some of Health practitioner Manhattan’s electric power. The Power actress and Aquaman star have been photographed jointly, grabbing breakfast in Tribeca on Tuesday (Jan.8) Page Six reports. La La (38) and Mateen II (33), remaining observed with each other is immediately boosting eyebrows. Mainly mainly because Anthony is a married lady and not much too extensive in the past patched factors up with Melo. (HHW)