[power’s-naturi-naughton-goes-throwback-method-w/-vintage-3lw-pic:-“pre-tasha”]

“Power” actress Naturi Naughton understands she’s a veteran in the entertainment biz. The well known crooner went on-line this week to replicate on her days in songs team 3LW.

Massive Details: This 7 days, Naturi jumped on Instagram with a vintage shot of herself alongside previous 3LW group associates Kiely Williams and Adrienne Bailon.

Significant-Essential Information: Naughton reportedly remaining the group in 2002 next a significant food battle.

The three customers of the band picked up food stuff from KFC to try to eat. Then, in the course of a heated argument, member Kiely Williams threw her food — which, as Naughton instructed Wendy Williams during her radio exhibit, was “one of these major meal plates with mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, and, um, hen, you know, the fried chicken” — at Naughton’s confront. Naughton claimed her eyes were being watering as the incredibly hot foodstuff spilled on her, traveling “all around my hair, my confront, down my clothes.” And that was the instant she formally made a decision to depart. (The Listing)

Hold out, There is Far more: For the duration of their operate together, 3LW launched classics like “Playas Gon’ Play” and “No A lot more.”

In advance of You Go: Naughton is at the moment gearing up to star in STARZ’s “Power E-book II: Ghost.”