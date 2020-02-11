Power’s Omari “Ghost” Hardwick + Naturi “Tasha” Naughton combines in real life with Power Book II: Ghost Co-Stars

As seen on SOHH.com – follow @sohh @sohhdotcom

“Power” stars Omari Hardwick and Naturi Naughton Reunited this week and looks so good. The couple on the screen raised their eyebrows after pulling themselves out for New York Fashion Week celebrations.

Big facts: This week Naturi went on Instagram with an indispensable slideshow with moments next to Omari.

Important details: Naturi also visited her Instagram story page, where she shows herself with the co-stars of “Power Book II: Ghost” Method Man and Michael Rainey Jr.

Wait, there’s more: Details of the upcoming “Power” spin-off shows and their main characters have recently appeared online.

In addition to the previously announced “Power Book II: Ghost”, the premium cable company also commissioned “Power Book III: Kanan increase”, “Power Book IV: Influence” and “Power Book V: Force” 90s in the early years of the power character Kanan Stark plays. “Influence” will follow Rashad Tate’s quest for political power. “Force” revolves around Tommy Egan after cutting ties and finally putting New York in his rearview mirror. Larenz Tate will repeat his role as Rashad Tate in “Influence”, while Joseph Sikora will return as Tommy for “Force” (Variety).

Before you go: Last weekend “power” creator Courtney Kemp talked about what fans should expect as an actress Mary J. Blige Stars in the upcoming “Power Book II: Ghost” series.

It is really a sequel. It starts 72 hours after the end of Power Book I and takes you straight to the next steps. I mean, there is Mary, there is Method Man and there is a very complicated and interesting framework that we are dealing with. But much that was in the original force, namely the idea of ​​being torn between two worlds, is there.