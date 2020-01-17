Powerwolf has announced the compilation album Best Of The Blessed

German power metal legends Powerwolf have announced Best Of The Blessed, a ‘biggest hits’ package with some of the most famous songs from the band. It is scheduled for release on Napalm Records on June 5.

Best Of The Blessed will contain many Powerwolf classics, some in their original form and some re-recorded. Among the new versions are We Drink Your Blood, Werewolves Of Armenia, Sanctified With Dynamite and the live classic Resurrection By Erection. Full tracklist below.

The collection also includes The Live Sacrament, a live album recorded during the band’s Wolfsnächte tour in 2018, while the 4LP box and 3CD ‘Earbook’ versions will include The Live Bonus Sacrament, an EP with four more live tracks . Best Of The Blessed is now available for reservation.

“If you want to start a band, don’t look for musicians, find friends,” keyboard player Falk Maria Schlegel told Hammer last year. “Our friendship would have existed without the band, the success and everything around it. God knows that we are not the best musicians, but that is not what makes the character of a band.

“You need a tangible team spirit, magic, not technical perfection. Every time I get on the tour bus, it feels like I’m going on an excursion with my best friends – that’s how it should be.”

Powerwolf tour dates.

The best of the blessed tracklisting:

1. We Drink Your Blood (new version 2020)

2. Army of the night

3. Demons are a girl’s best friend

4. Werewolves of Armenia (new version 2020)

5. Saturday Satan (new version 2020)

6. Amen & attack

7. Where the wild wolves have disappeared

8. Resurrection through erection (new version 2020)

9. Sanctified with Dynamite (new version 2020)

10. Kreuzfeuer

11. Armata Strigoi

12. Kiss of the Cobra King (new version 2019)

13. Assassins with the cross

14. Holy and wild

15. In Blood We Trust (new version 2020)

16. Let There Be Night

The Live Sacrament (Wolfsnächte 2018):

1. Fire and forgive

2. Incense and iron

3. Amen & attack

4. Demons are the best friend of girls

5. Murderers with the cross

6. Armata Strigoi

7. Blessed and possessed

8. Where the wild wolves have stayed

9. Resurrection through erection

10. Stossgebet

11. We only need blood

12. We drink your blood

13. Werewolves of Armenia

14. Lupus dies

The Live Bonus Sacrament (Earbook & LP Box):

1. Sanctified with Dynamite

2. Army of the night

3. Coleus Sanctus

4. Let there be night

