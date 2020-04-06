‘PPAP’ star Piko Taro and pop group Arashi release hand-washing songs

Comedian Pikotaro, greatest identified for his viral hit music “Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen,” and boy band Arashi have released tracks encouraging people to clean their hands amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I have a hand, I have a cleaning soap. Uh! Wash! Wash! Wash! Wash!” Pikotaro repeats, adopting the similar tone, method and wardrobe that propelled him to intercontinental stardom with his 45-2nd hit “PPAP” in 2016.

Uploaded on his official YouTube channel Sunday, the new video clip titled “PPAP-2020-” had now garnered in excess of 350,000 views as of Monday afternoon and was trending on the social media platform.

Reviews have flooded in, such as 1 in English that reads, “PPAP joined the chat Corona still left the chat.”

Pikotaro, whose genuine title is Kazuhito Kosaka, ends the around 90-next video clip with the slogan, “Pray for People today And Peace,” matching the initial “PPAP” acronym, adopted by the rallying cry, “We will acquire!”

In the meantime, a lengthier video on hand-washing done by Arashi has been viewed about 1 million instances. It was uploaded by the band’s agency, Johnny & Associates Inc., on YouTube very last Friday.

The five band associates, dressed in blue suits, start off by singing a very simple tune about hand-washing, complete with the refrain “Let’s clean your arms, wash your hands” in English.

They then shift to a general public bathroom to show the appropriate way to utilize cleaning soap, lather very well and clean involving the fingers.

As of Monday afternoon, over 2,000 messages had been posted in the responses portion, applauding the male idol group.

“It is like a lullaby. I feel reassured listening to this,” 1 person wrote, even though yet another praised “such a considerate and superb initiative in boosting awareness and educating people” about the significance of washing palms at the time of the coronavirus pandemic.

The five customers — chief Satoshi Ono, Sho Sakurai, Masaki Aiba, Kazunari Ninomiya and Jun Matsumoto — have been energetic equally as a group and independently in flicks, Television dramas, wide variety reveals and commercials as well as tunes considering that making their debut in 1999.

But the team has declared it is scheduled to suspend its pursuits at the end of this calendar year.