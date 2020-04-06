‘PPAP’ star Piko Taro and pop team Arashi launch dangle-washing tracks

Comic Pikotaro, very best identified for his viral hit music “Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen,” and boy band Arashi have introduced tunes encouraging individuals to clean their palms amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I have a hand, I have a cleaning soap. Uh! Clean! Clean! Clean! Clean!” Pikotaro repeats, adopting the same tone, fashion and wardrobe that propelled him to global stardom with his 45-2nd strike “PPAP” in 2016.

Uploaded on his formal YouTube channel Sunday, the new online video titled “PPAP-2020-” had already garnered over 350,000 views as of Monday afternoon and was trending on the social media platform.

Remarks have flooded in, such as just one in English that reads, “PPAP joined the chat Corona remaining the chat.”

Pikotaro, whose real name is Kazuhito Kosaka, ends the around 90-2nd online video with the slogan, “Pray for Folks And Peace,” matching the unique “PPAP” acronym, followed by the rallying cry, “We will get!”

In the meantime, a extended video clip on hand-washing done by Arashi has been seen above 1 million occasions. It was uploaded by the band’s agency, Johnny & Associates Inc., on YouTube previous Friday.

The 5 band associates, dressed in blue fits, begin by singing a very simple tune about hand-washing, comprehensive with the chorus “Let’s clean your palms, wash your hands” in English.

They then go to a general public toilet to demonstrate the appropriate way to apply cleaning soap, lather nicely and clean between the fingers.

As of Monday afternoon, more than 2,000 messages had been posted in the responses section, applauding the male idol group.

“It is like a lullaby. I sense reassured listening to this,” 1 consumer wrote, while an additional praised “such a thoughtful and excellent initiative in increasing consciousness and educating people” about the value of washing fingers at the time of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 5 customers — leader Satoshi Ono, Sho Sakurai, Masaki Aiba, Kazunari Ninomiya and Jun Matsumoto — have been lively both of those as a group and individually in videos, Tv set dramas, selection shows and commercials as very well as new music because generating their debut in 1999.

But the team has introduced it is scheduled to suspend its pursuits at the stop of this year.