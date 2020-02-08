Pracht excludes Rage Against The Machine for 2020

Despite the enthusiasm of organizers and festival goers, Rage Against The Machine will not perform at this year’s Splendor In The Grass Festival.

In a post on the festival’s Facebook page, the organizers said: “Unfortunately, and only for those who still hope that RATM cannot kill Australia, we tried our best.” The post was made by a 23-second – Accompanied video in which an office worker is seen on a surveillance camera, takes a hammer to his computer and destroys it.

This July is the 20th edition of the popular annual music and arts festival in North Byron Parklands, NSW. In December 2019, Splendor announced the dates for the 2020 run, whereupon fans and music media quickly speculated about the possible cast.

Although Splendor hasn’t yet revealed the artists on this year’s bill, Rage Against The Machine was one of the band’s potential headliners. Other assumptions included rapper Travis Scott, Australian producer and DJ Flume, revered Australian singer-songwriter Nick Cave and Lana Del Rey.

In addition to local and international musicians and artists, Splendor also houses a diverse range of local handicrafts and local cuisine.

For this year’s NME Awards, Splendor In The Grass was nominated in the Best Australian Festival category.

Splendor In The Grass will take place July 24-26, 2020 in North Byron Parklands, NSW.