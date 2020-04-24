Practical review of the iPhone SE (2020): a reinvigorated classic

Apple’s latest iPhone SE was released today and will surely have a huge impact on the market, for the simple reason that it is a $ 399 iPhone. We had the new phone for just 24 hours, but we were able to quickly put the device to the test, showing the main differentiating factors for the phone – a device that can essentially be described as an iPhone 8 but with the brain of an iPhone 11.

In this sense, the second generation iPhone SE is an extremely simple device. Externally, there is very little that exposes it as a 2020 phone, with only the most minimal design changes present. Powered by Apple’s latest generation A13 chip, it currently hides the most powerful internal components on the market, easily beating any other device from the competition, at any price. What remains to be tested is how the camera of the new iPhone SE holds up and if there are other obvious differences between this, the iPhone 8 and the iPhone 11 series.

Apple iPhone 2019-2020 specifications

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro max

iPhone 11

iPhone SE

(2020)

SoC

Apple A13 Bionic

2 × Lightning performance at 2.66 GHz

8 MB L2

4 × Thunder Efficiency @ 1.73GHz

4 MB L2

GPU

Apple, 4 cores

DRAM

4 GB LPDDR4X

3 GB LPDDR4X

Screen

5.8-inch OLED

2436 × 1125

DCI-P3 / True Tone

800 cd / m² of brightness

Contrast ratio 2M: 1

3D touch

6.5-inch OLED

2688 × 1242

DCI-P3 / True Tone

800 cd / m² of brightness

Contrast ratio 2M: 1

3D touch

6.1-inch LCD

1792 × 828

DCI-P3 / True Tone

Brightness 625 cd / m²

Contrast ratio 1400: 1

–

4.7 inches LCD

1334 × 750

DCI-P3 / True Tone

Brightness 625 cd / m²

Contrast ratio 1400: 1

–

Dimension

Height

144.0 mm

158.0 mm

150.9 mm

138.4 mm

Width

71.4 m

77.8 mm

75.7 mm

67.3 mm

Depth

8.1 mm

8.1 mm

8.3 mm

7.3 mm

Weight

188 grams

226 grams

194 grams

148 grams

Battery life

3046mAh

+ 14.5% capacity

“+ 4H vs XS”

3969mAh

+ 25% capacity

“+ 5H vs XS Max”

3110mAh

+ 5.7% capacity

“+ 1H vs XR”

1810mAh

+ 0% capacity

against iPhone 8

Wireless charging

Qi

Rear cameras

Main

12 MP 1.4µm Dual Pixel PD

f / 1.8, OIS

Wide range of colors

Quad LED True Tone Flash

12 MP 1.4µm

f / 1.8, OIS

Wide range of colors

Quad LED True Tone Flash

tele-

Photo

12 MP f / 2.0 Telephoto lens, OIS

2x optical zoom

–

–

Wide

12MP f / 2.4

120 ° ultra wide angle

–

Front camera

12MP f / 2.2 wide angle

7MP f / 2.2

storage

64 GB

256 GB

512 GB

64 GB

256 GB

512 GB

64 GB

128 GB

256 GB

64 GB

128 GB

256 GB

I

Apple Lightning

Wireless (local)

802.11ax Wi-Fi with MIMO + Bluetooth 5.0 + NFC

Cell phone

Gigabit LTE-A class

4×4 MIMO and LAA

Gigabit-class

LTE-A

2×2 MIMO and LAA

Gigabit-class

LTE-A

Resistant to splashes, water, dust

IP68

up to 2 meters (Pro models = 4 meters), up to 30 minutes

IP67

up to 1 meter, up to 30 minutes

Dual SIM

nano-SIM + eSIM

Launch price

64 GB:

$ 999 / £ 1049/1149 €

256 GB:

$ 1149 / £ 1199/1319 €

512 GB:

$ 1349 / £ 1399/1549 €

64 GB:

$ 1099 / £ 1149/1249 €

256 GB:

$ 1249 / £ 1299/1419 €

512 GB:

$ 1449 / £ 1499/1649 €

64 GB:

$ 699 / £ 729/799 €

128 GB:

$ 749 / £ 779/849 €

256 GB:

$ 849 / £ 879/969 €

64 GB:

$ 399 / £ 419 / € 479

128 GB:

$ 449 / £ 469 / € 529

256 GB:

$ 549 / £ 569 / € 649

As for hardware, the iPhone SE is far from an inexpensive or mid-range phone. Being powered by Apple’s A13 SoC, the company spared no expense by opting for a previous generation chipset, and rather used the latest and largest they had available. This means that, from a performance point of view, the new iPhone SE should basically be on par with the iPhone 11 series – which in turn means that alongside its siblings, the new SE will be the most powerful mobile phone on the market in this moment.

As for why Apple chose to do it, I think it’s just a matter of the phone’s projected longevity. Apple may not have produced the previous generation A-series chipsets for a long time, while the iPhone SE is a new product that will have to be supported (and will probably be produced) for several years in the future. Choosing A13 here may not be the cheapest option early in the life of the phone, but it will definitely pay off in the long run when it comes to production and support.

Apple offers the iPhone SE 3 GB of LPDDR4X RAM – one GB less than the iPhone 11 series, but still significantly more than the previous iPhone iterations. Other updates to the internal components are the new cellular modem which is on par with the iPhone 11 series and the new WiFi 6 combined chip which now also provides Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

While I generally prefer black front bezels on smartphones, it’s a so-so choice for the iPhone SE. On the one hand, it focuses more on the content of the screen, however black is also much more of a fingerprint magnet, and I thought the white iPhone 8 was quite as beautiful as it was. Holding both phones next to each other, the rear front looks “older” and less modern than the white variant. I guess it’s a matter of preference.

As for the display, the only difference between the 4.7-inch iPhone SE and the 4.7-inch iPhone IPS LCD and 1334 x 750 resolution of the iPhone 8 is the fact that the new screen lacks 3D Touch. Instead, Apple is favoring the new long-pressure haptics introduced in the iPhone 11 series.

From behind, there are also some slight changes to the design. First of all, the new logo is centered and the “iPhone” brand is gone, compared to the iPhone 8’s rear glass design.

Interestingly, the new white design is actually significantly whiter than the white of the iPhone 8 on the rear glass, now it corresponds to the brighter tone that had previously been found on the front bezels. It allows white to emerge much more and I prefer this shade.

The only other tiny difference between the two phones is the fact that the rear microphone and the black mesh of the lower speaker have been replaced with a silver one, more closely matching the white theme of the phone.

As for the size, compared to modern phones, the iPhone SE has a decidedly reduced stature. Compared to the body of the iPhone X / XS / 11 Pro, which has been Apple’s smallest form factor device for the past two years, the iPhone SE feels small, not only in size but also in terms of weight.

The difference in weight is presented however with a big caveat: the iPhone SE shares the same battery as the iPhone 8, which means it reaches a small 1810 mAh. This is a huge disadvantage compared to the increased capabilities of the new iPhone 11 series phones, but the iPhone SE also sports a very small and very efficient display. Apple says the battery life is in line with the iPhone 8, a complaint that we will verify later in the mini-review.

All in all, it’s been nice to use a smaller form factor phone nowadays. I have no doubt that most potential iPhone SE buyers will be those who are unwilling to switch to larger and heavier devices that have become the norm in recent years. It is an endangered breed and the iPhone SE here without a doubt is able to satisfy both nostalgia and the market with smaller form factors.

As for the camera, this is where we will see some much bigger differences between the new iPhone SE and its contemporary siblings. While A13 and its new ISP will no doubt update the phone’s image processing capabilities, its hardware is still similar to that of the iPhone 8. Apple uses the same generation sensor here, which means it is significantly smaller than the one found on iPhone 11 – and of course there is only one module. We did some quick camera tests and found some differences in the iPhone 8’s capture capability: some positive but also some negative, read more in the next section.

All in all, the iPhone SE is taking the physical formula that should be well tested and proven by nearly 500 million users. It is certainly not a modern-looking phone, but remains unique on the market today thanks to its size and low weight.