Practical review of the iPhone SE (2020): a reinvigorated classic

Apple’s latest iPhone SE was released today and will surely have a huge impact on the market, for the simple reason that it is a $ 399 iPhone. We had the new phone for just 24 hours, but we were able to quickly put the device to the test, showing the main differentiating factors for the phone – a device that can essentially be described as an iPhone 8 but with the brain of an iPhone 11.
In this sense, the second generation iPhone SE is an extremely simple device. Externally, there is very little that exposes it as a 2020 phone, with only the most minimal design changes present. Powered by Apple’s latest generation A13 chip, it currently hides the most powerful internal components on the market, easily beating any other device from the competition, at any price. What remains to be tested is how the camera of the new iPhone SE holds up and if there are other obvious differences between this, the iPhone 8 and the iPhone 11 series.
Apple iPhone 2019-2020 specifications
iPhone 11 Pro
iPhone 11 Pro max
iPhone 11
iPhone SE
(2020)
SoC
Apple A13 Bionic
2 × Lightning performance at 2.66 GHz
8 MB L2
4 × Thunder Efficiency @ 1.73GHz
4 MB L2
GPU
Apple, 4 cores
DRAM
4 GB LPDDR4X
3 GB LPDDR4X
Screen
5.8-inch OLED
2436 × 1125
DCI-P3 / True Tone
800 cd / m² of brightness
Contrast ratio 2M: 1
3D touch
6.5-inch OLED
2688 × 1242
DCI-P3 / True Tone
800 cd / m² of brightness
Contrast ratio 2M: 1
3D touch
6.1-inch LCD
1792 × 828
DCI-P3 / True Tone
Brightness 625 cd / m²
Contrast ratio 1400: 1
–
4.7 inches LCD
1334 × 750
DCI-P3 / True Tone
Brightness 625 cd / m²
Contrast ratio 1400: 1
–
Dimension
Height
144.0 mm
158.0 mm
150.9 mm
138.4 mm
Width
71.4 m
77.8 mm
75.7 mm
67.3 mm
Depth
8.1 mm
8.1 mm
8.3 mm
7.3 mm
Weight
188 grams
226 grams
194 grams
148 grams
Battery life
3046mAh
+ 14.5% capacity
“+ 4H vs XS”
3969mAh
+ 25% capacity
“+ 5H vs XS Max”
3110mAh
+ 5.7% capacity
“+ 1H vs XR”
1810mAh
+ 0% capacity
against iPhone 8
Wireless charging
Qi
Rear cameras
Main
12 MP 1.4µm Dual Pixel PD
f / 1.8, OIS
Wide range of colors
Quad LED True Tone Flash
12 MP 1.4µm
f / 1.8, OIS
Wide range of colors
Quad LED True Tone Flash
tele-
Photo
12 MP f / 2.0 Telephoto lens, OIS
2x optical zoom
–
–
Wide
12MP f / 2.4
120 ° ultra wide angle
–
Front camera
12MP f / 2.2 wide angle
7MP f / 2.2
storage
64 GB
256 GB
512 GB
64 GB
256 GB
512 GB
64 GB
128 GB
256 GB
64 GB
128 GB
256 GB
I
Apple Lightning
Wireless (local)
802.11ax Wi-Fi with MIMO + Bluetooth 5.0 + NFC
Cell phone
Gigabit LTE-A class
4×4 MIMO and LAA
Gigabit-class
LTE-A
2×2 MIMO and LAA
Gigabit-class
LTE-A
Resistant to splashes, water, dust
IP68
up to 2 meters (Pro models = 4 meters), up to 30 minutes
IP67
up to 1 meter, up to 30 minutes
Dual SIM
nano-SIM + eSIM
Launch price
64 GB:
$ 999 / £ 1049/1149 €
256 GB:
$ 1149 / £ 1199/1319 €
512 GB:
$ 1349 / £ 1399/1549 €
64 GB:
$ 1099 / £ 1149/1249 €
256 GB:
$ 1249 / £ 1299/1419 €
512 GB:
$ 1449 / £ 1499/1649 €
64 GB:
$ 699 / £ 729/799 €
128 GB:
$ 749 / £ 779/849 €
256 GB:
$ 849 / £ 879/969 €
64 GB:
$ 399 / £ 419 / € 479
128 GB:
$ 449 / £ 469 / € 529
256 GB:
$ 549 / £ 569 / € 649
As for hardware, the iPhone SE is far from an inexpensive or mid-range phone. Being powered by Apple’s A13 SoC, the company spared no expense by opting for a previous generation chipset, and rather used the latest and largest they had available. This means that, from a performance point of view, the new iPhone SE should basically be on par with the iPhone 11 series – which in turn means that alongside its siblings, the new SE will be the most powerful mobile phone on the market in this moment.
As for why Apple chose to do it, I think it’s just a matter of the phone’s projected longevity. Apple may not have produced the previous generation A-series chipsets for a long time, while the iPhone SE is a new product that will have to be supported (and will probably be produced) for several years in the future. Choosing A13 here may not be the cheapest option early in the life of the phone, but it will definitely pay off in the long run when it comes to production and support.
Apple offers the iPhone SE 3 GB of LPDDR4X RAM – one GB less than the iPhone 11 series, but still significantly more than the previous iPhone iterations. Other updates to the internal components are the new cellular modem which is on par with the iPhone 11 series and the new WiFi 6 combined chip which now also provides Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.
While I generally prefer black front bezels on smartphones, it’s a so-so choice for the iPhone SE. On the one hand, it focuses more on the content of the screen, however black is also much more of a fingerprint magnet, and I thought the white iPhone 8 was quite as beautiful as it was. Holding both phones next to each other, the rear front looks “older” and less modern than the white variant. I guess it’s a matter of preference.
As for the display, the only difference between the 4.7-inch iPhone SE and the 4.7-inch iPhone IPS LCD and 1334 x 750 resolution of the iPhone 8 is the fact that the new screen lacks 3D Touch. Instead, Apple is favoring the new long-pressure haptics introduced in the iPhone 11 series.
From behind, there are also some slight changes to the design. First of all, the new logo is centered and the “iPhone” brand is gone, compared to the iPhone 8’s rear glass design.
Interestingly, the new white design is actually significantly whiter than the white of the iPhone 8 on the rear glass, now it corresponds to the brighter tone that had previously been found on the front bezels. It allows white to emerge much more and I prefer this shade.
The only other tiny difference between the two phones is the fact that the rear microphone and the black mesh of the lower speaker have been replaced with a silver one, more closely matching the white theme of the phone.
As for the size, compared to modern phones, the iPhone SE has a decidedly reduced stature. Compared to the body of the iPhone X / XS / 11 Pro, which has been Apple’s smallest form factor device for the past two years, the iPhone SE feels small, not only in size but also in terms of weight.
The difference in weight is presented however with a big caveat: the iPhone SE shares the same battery as the iPhone 8, which means it reaches a small 1810 mAh. This is a huge disadvantage compared to the increased capabilities of the new iPhone 11 series phones, but the iPhone SE also sports a very small and very efficient display. Apple says the battery life is in line with the iPhone 8, a complaint that we will verify later in the mini-review.
All in all, it’s been nice to use a smaller form factor phone nowadays. I have no doubt that most potential iPhone SE buyers will be those who are unwilling to switch to larger and heavier devices that have become the norm in recent years. It is an endangered breed and the iPhone SE here without a doubt is able to satisfy both nostalgia and the market with smaller form factors.
As for the camera, this is where we will see some much bigger differences between the new iPhone SE and its contemporary siblings. While A13 and its new ISP will no doubt update the phone’s image processing capabilities, its hardware is still similar to that of the iPhone 8. Apple uses the same generation sensor here, which means it is significantly smaller than the one found on iPhone 11 – and of course there is only one module. We did some quick camera tests and found some differences in the iPhone 8’s capture capability: some positive but also some negative, read more in the next section.
All in all, the iPhone SE is taking the physical formula that should be well tested and proven by nearly 500 million users. It is certainly not a modern-looking phone, but remains unique on the market today thanks to its size and low weight.