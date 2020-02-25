[Practically nothing but the Tooth: Taking into consideration sealants for adult teeth]

Q. Been heading to the identical dentist for a several many years. At my most up-to-date cleaning, he discovered a handful of sticky spots on two back again tooth. He felt it was the beginning of decay and that if he set on plastic coatings (sealants) that would cease the decay. I am 65 a long time aged and have not had a cavity in quite a few a long time. I agreed to the technique with a price tag of $380. Just examining. Did I agree to the appropriate factor? – B.L., SalemA. Except I have purpose to feel normally, I will think your dentist did what he imagined […]