Practice with the new low-cost 2020 iPhone SE

IPhone SE unveiled its official day today, with the first orders arriving to customers this morning. You picked up one of the new (PRODUCT) RED ‌iPhone‌ SE models and watched the structure and features of our latest YouTube video, which is worth watching if you are upgrading from an older ‌iPhone‌.

Subscribe to MacRumors YouTube to watch more videos.

Although the name ‌iPhone‌ SE returns to the original toiPhone‌ SE, which was released in 2016, the new ‌iPhone‌ SE looks the same as the ‌iPhone‌ 8, which means it has a larger 4.7-inch display than the 4-inch display. the original SE.

The 4.7-inch ‌iPhone‌ SE is today Apple’s smallest ‌iPhone‌, which may disappoint some users who have preferred the 4-inch form factor. The design of the ‌iPhone‌ SE was first introduced by Apple in 2014 with the ‌iPhoneP 6, so it’s a six-year form factor and dated compared to newer iPhones, but Apple has added some design refinements to make it look fresher. .

Like the ‌iPhone‌ 8, the ‌iPhone‌ SE is made of two panes of glass that sandwich an aluminum frame. The glassy design allows for wireless charging, but makes the phone more sensitive to drops than previous iPhones that had an aluminum back.

In terms of design, the ‌iPhone‌ SE has thick top and bottom fronts, and each model has a black front that minimizes the design of the front rather than the white side of some previous models. There is a Touch ID Home button, and in addition to Apple’s smallest ‌iPhone‌, ‌iPhone‌ SE is also the only ‌iPhone‌ to have ‌Touch ID‌ in its current lineup.

‌IPhone‌ SE and ‌iPhone‌ 8 As this is the only ‌iPhone‌ to which the ‌Touch ID‌ belongs, it is the ‌iPhone‌ of choice for those who just don’t like Face ID and for those who want to learn about the biometric authentication method that has been used for years. .

Like its successors, the ‌iPhone‌ SE has no headphone jack, eliminating 3D Touch, taking over the Haptic Touch in newer theiPhoneP models. However, by losing these features, you get Qi-based wireless charging capabilities and fast charging, allowing 0-50 percent charging in 30 minutes with an 18 W + AC adapter and USB-C with the Lightning cable.

The new PiPhone® SE has one of the best features of Apple’s flagship – the A13 Bionic chip. It’s the fastest chip in the ‌iPhone‌, and compares the CPU and GPU performance of the ‌iPhoneival to Apple’s much more expensive iPhones. The PiPhone® SE has 3GB of RAM, and the base model starts at 64GB, starting with the 16GB of storage on Apple’s older devices. For an additional $ 50, 128GB of storage is available, and there’s a 256GB of storage level for those who have a lot of photos or music.

Slightly confusing with the camera. Apple does not use the hardware of the iPhone 11, and the SE seems to have the same lens as the ‌iPhone‌ 8, but with the software enhancements and computer photography techniques that the A13 adds, as well as the hardware tweaks, the ‌iPhone‌ SE better pictures than the ‌iPhone‌ 8 (and all older iPhones).

It features portrait mode and portrait lighting for both front- and rear-facing cameras, despite the lack of multiple lenses, as well as smart HDR, optical image stabilization, and other built-in software features that deliver some sharp, vivid images close to the for featured iPhones.

The pictures are not as good as those obtained with the ‌iPhone 11‌ or 11 Pro, as the focal length is not much more versatile and the night mode is not supported. The ‌iPhone‌ SE fights better in low and extremely low light conditions than Apple’s more expensive iPhones.

When recording video, the ‌iPhone‌ SE 4K can record video at 60 frames per second, which is a killer feature on a smartphone at this price. Videos recorded on ‌iPhone‌ SE look good. We make an in-depth comparison between the PiPhone‌ SE, ‌iPhone‌ 8 and ‌iPhone 11‌ cameras, so be sure to always pay attention to MacRumors for this video.

With the ‌iPhone‌ SE sporting Gigabit LTE (similar to the ‌iPhone 11‌) and WiFi 6 support, along with the A13 chip, this is a phone designed by Apple to work well for years to come. You will receive software updates directly with the 2019 flagship models, and for those who have been holding a ‌iPhone‌ 6 or 6 model for years, the ‌iPhone‌ SE position is just as long.

There are no bells and whistles on the ‌iPhone‌ SE, with its outdated design, ‌Touch ID‌, thick fronts and single-lens camera, but it’s a super-fast meat and potato smartphone that’s an incredible deal for $ 399. Did you buy a PiPhone® SE? Let us know in the comments.