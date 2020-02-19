[prada-states-puts-off-vogue-show-in-japan-due-to-coronavirus]

Prada postpones its style clearly show in Japan because of to the coronavirus outbreak in China. — AFP pic

MILAN, Feb 19 ― Italian fashion dwelling Prada has place off a demonstrate in Japan in May due to the coronavirus outbreak in China, it stated yesterday.

“Due to the current uncertainty associated to the distribute of the novel coronavirus, the Prada Resort style present originally scheduled for May possibly 21 in Japan will be postponed,” the corporation stated in an emailed statement.

It additional the choice experienced been taken as a precautionary evaluate as very well as “an act of responsibility and respect” for all people operating on and organizing to go to the show.

“Japan stays one particular of Prada’s strategic marketplaces and appropriate gatherings will be scheduled in the region at a far more appropriate second,” it said. ― Reuters