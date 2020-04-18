Prague Airport is said to have caused a number of cyber attacks in recent days

PRAGUE – Prague Airport said on Saturday that it had prevented many cyber attacks on the IT network in recent days, reinforcing national cyber security warnings likely to attempt to harm the country’s hospitals and infrastructure.

“Attempts to attack the airport’s web pages have been found in the preparation stages,” the airport spokesman said in an emailed statement. “This prevents them from spreading and all the additional phases that may follow and could harm the company.”

Many hospitals in the Czech Republic reported attempts to attack their computer systems on Friday, but said the attacks were successfully blocked.

Czech security guard NUKIB said on Thursday that it hoped for attacks aimed at damaging or completely disabling computers and computer systems in the coming days.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Friday the United States was concerned about the threat of a cyber attack against the Czech Republic’s healthcare sector, adding that anyone involved in such activity should “expect the consequences. . “

A Czech official speaking on condition of anonymity said it was not confirmed who was responsible for the activity identified by the cyber-security guard but thought it was the work of a “serious and advanced opponent.”

Czech Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek said Saturday that the attacks were “extremely merciless” during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I hope our experts find out who is interested in the Czech Republic who has gone through this disease,” he said on Twitter. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Christina Fincher)