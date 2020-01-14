Prague and Taipeier ink sister go to Beijing in a dive

Loading...

PRAGUE – Prague and Taipei signed a partnership agreement on Monday after the Czech capital dropped its partner city just three months ago.

The move is expected to revive an ongoing dispute between the Czech and Chinese capitals that has affected Czech-Chinese relations despite a campaign by Czech President Milos Zeman for closer relations.

Prague Mayor Zdenek Hrib of the anti-establishment pirate party terminated a partnership agreement with Beijing in October to protest China’s insistence on a one-China policy.

Hrib welcomed the new twinning with Taipei on Monday as “most beneficial” for both parties and cited “shared democratic values, respect for fundamental human rights and cultural freedoms”.

Taiwan has been governed separately from China since the end of a civil war in 1949. However, Beijing views Taiwan as part of its sovereignty as part of its “one-China” policy, and reunification with violence is an option.

“Prague has the choice to become a twin city of the cities of the world, and I think Beijing should also give Prague the right to vote,” Ko Wen-je, Mayor of Taipei, told AFP after the ceremony on Monday, speaking with an interpreter ,

In an interview with the German newspaper Welt am Sonntag, Hrib condemned China as an “unreliable partner”.

He added that China was “full of resentment” and was trying to influence Czech public opinion and could not sign an agreement that would force Prague to “speak out against the independence of Tibet and Taiwan”.

Monday’s signing is only a few days after Taiwan has emphatically re-elected President Tsai Ing-wen, a result that is widely viewed as a rejection of China.

Hrib also accused the Czech government of “neglecting” the ideals of the peaceful Velvet Revolution of 1989, which ended four decades of communist rule in former Czechoslovakia, as it leans towards China on many fronts.

President Zeman is known for his pro-Chinese stance, while the richest Czech Petr Kellner’s PPF finance group is a major player in the Chinese credit market.

