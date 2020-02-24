Prairie Mountain Media purchases Greeley Tribune – Up News Data

%MINIFYHTML5ab6035edab157eb5fed058bcaf7ae3811%

Prairie Mountain Media, a subsidiary of Media Information Group that owns quite a few newspapers and Entrance Range internet sites, has reached an agreement to acquire the Greeley Tribune from Swift Communications.

"The Greeley Tribune has an unbelievable history and we search ahead to supporting the publication with our staff of professional newspaper executives and corporate assets at MNG," stated Al Manzi, president and CEO of Prairie Mountain Media. "Our goals are uncomplicated: handle sustainable newspapers so that they are available to provide their community communities in the future."

Media News Group will just take possession of the Tribune, established in 1870 and acquired by Swift Communications in 1977, on March one.

"With this adjust, Greeley Tribune, its staff members and the community will benefit from the numerous resources MNG has in the area, in addition to benefiting the lengthy-time period pursuits of each companies," explained Bill Waters, president and CEO of Swift. Communications

The Tribune joins the other 22 publications owned and operated by Boulder-primarily based Prairie Mountain Media, which consist of Boulder Daily Digicam, Longmont Instances-Phone, Loveland Reporter-Herald, Sterling Journal-Advocate and Fort-Morgan Instances. Prairie Mountain also operates the Lehman Printing Heart in Berthoud.

Prairie Mountain Media publications have served their communities for in excess of 100 years.