Pranayam and Netflix, video calls to family: What Delhi’s first coronavirus patient did in isolation – India news

Delhi’s first coronavirus patient has recovered and is currently under 14-day quarantine at his Mayur Vihar residence. Talking to the Hindustan Times, 45-year-old Rohit Dutta recalled his experience in the isolation ward at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi and hoped it would encourage others to come forward if they had symptoms. He urged people to accurately report their travel history.

Video calls from family

As Dutta recalled his experience at an isolation facility at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, he said he did not feel disconnected during treatment that ended on Saturday. He had access to a phone that he could use to make a video call to his family.

Netflix

Dutta said that until he spends time watching Netflix on his phone. He also stated that hospital facilities are top notch and are nothing but a “luxury hotel”

“It was incredible. The isolation ward at Safdarjung Hospital is not what I intended it to be a ward of a government hospital. Nothing short of a luxury hotel. The staff also maintained a high level of hygiene – cleaning all surfaces and changing linen twice a day,” Dutta said.

Pranayam

Dutta said he performed pranayam twice a day. He also explained how he was relieved by fears when doctors told him his symptoms were mild and he was likely to recover soon.

“When I tested positive for the first time, I was scared. It’s a new disease and I thought I might die. But the doctors came in and explained that I had mild symptoms – just cough and fever – and they would probably recover,” she said Dutta.

Reading

During the day, Dutta would also read “Chanakya Niti” in the one-room suite assigned to him at Safdarjung Hospital.

He said the staff at the hospital were very helpful. “As for the nurses and cleaning staff, I thanked them for putting their lives in jeopardy, and they told me it was a chosen profession. It’s their duty and I don’t have to thank them,” he said.

Call of the Minister of Health

Dutta also recalled a phone conversation he had with Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan about Holi.

“The Minister of Health called me and wished me at Holi. He asked me how I felt, if I had problems, whether I liked the food at the hospital. He said that he and the Prime Minister personally monitored the condition of all Covid-19 patients. Imagine that the Minister of Health the country is calling! I am a common man, “he said.

Dutta returned from Italy on February 25 and the same evening Dutta got a fever. The next morning, he visited the clinic of a local doctor who prescribed medication for three days. His symptoms subsided and he didn’t think about it too much. Later, he got fever again and decided to test for Covid-19 and was transferred to Safdarjung Hospital within 30 minutes.

“The authorities are working very hard to combat the disease. Within 30 minutes of me testing for positivity, they were with me to test my family members and my friends’ house. The next day they tested people at school as well,” he said.

The number of positive coronavirus cases in the country has jumped over 100. So far, two people have lost their lives to the virus in India. Over 150,000 people are infected worldwide. The virus has claimed over 5,000 lives worldwide.

