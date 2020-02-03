Praxeus has a great sense of scaling, but is it a strong story?

The sixth episode of the current Doctor Who series was definitely more independent than the last main episode. But was it a good story in itself?

To say that the last episode of Doctor Who was great is an understatement. Fugitive of the Judoon showed some big surprises and twists that got fans talking, including the return of Captain Jack Harkness and the introduction of a new doctor. The result gave us many questions and not many answers.

The following episode, Praxeus, ignores all of this for a completely separate story.

Well, that’s not entirely true. Not everything from this episode is ignored. In fact, the last scene from Fugitive of the Judoon led directly to this new adventure. In summary, the TARDIS crew discovered three signals around the world and decided to investigate them immediately.

The threat turned out to be completely disconnected, but at least it was a clear distraction for the team. Nothing was mentioned in the story of the previous episode, but that’s understandable given the size of the Praxeus stakes. We know that the events of this arc will be repeated again later, but not yet. But even though the episode has good reasons to be independent, does it work as a decent story?

Worldwide scale

Praxeus is an episode that begins with a great sense of scale and takes place all over the world. Even better, the episode takes advantage of such a large TARDIS team by separating them and giving each of the characters something to do. One thing that strikes you about Series 12 is that companions have more to do when they’re completely separated from the doctor, and the same goes for this episode.

The episode also revealed the intriguing secret of finding out what Praxeus was and why people died in such horrific ways. As a horror fan, this last point was definitely recognized. It’s always fantastic to see Doctor Who bloodlessly strive for visual horror, and the deaths caused by Praxeus definitely did it that way.

Despite the scale, the mystery, and the horror, this episode didn’t quite grab me. It is not terrible, far from it. The plot worked well enough as a Doctor Who story. Even if it had a clear environmental message, at least it felt like a natural part of history. And it was handled far better than what we saw in Orphan 55. This week’s message was obvious, but completely subtle compared to this previous story!

More of Doctor Who Watch

Underdeveloped characters

While some elements worked well, others didn’t. Especially with the guest characters who had potential but felt a bit underdeveloped overall.

This was particularly true of Jake. As a “Sabbath” policeman, there was much more that could have been explored with his character, such as finding out why he was no longer a policeman. Instead, the episode focused on his relationship with his estranged husband Adam, and while we had a great scene between Jake and Graham, Jake’s story wasn’t particularly interesting overall. Which is a shame because it was clear that it should be the emotional core of the episode.

Overall, Praxeus felt like defining a “filler episode”. Not bad, just unforgettable overall, especially after such a big episode in Doctor Who mythology. An independent episode that is not particularly noticeable.

What did you think of Praxeus? Did you enjoy it? After last week’s episode, were you hoping for something more arc-related? Or was the independent nature refreshing? Let us know in the comments below.