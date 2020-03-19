The evangelist also said that chironavirus was God’s punishment for same-sex marriage.

In a church sermon, Tennessee preacher Perry Stone said the introduction of COVID-19 was a legal response to the “abomination” of same-sex marriage and abortion.

Coronavirus is God counting ‘the abomination of gay marriage, obviously.

He said: “How about to read it to you? I will explain this simple statement. There is a reading because the courts of the world have passed a law to take the life of an infant … and marriage, to be aware of this, has been transformed into something we do not know.

“And all of their laws, in the ancient books of Leviticus and Deuteronomy, are what God calls abomination … The Bible teaches us that God wants everyone to repent, but there will be a time when the Lord will say ‘Enough.’ ”

Perry Stone says the spread of "coronavirus" is "counting" in America for abortion and grandparent marriage.

– Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) March 18, 2020

Although he is not the first preacher to attempt to prosecute homosexuality, Stone’s contribution seems absurd – given that same-sex marriage was not legal in the countries most affected.

To date, more than half of all confirmed cases and third-party deaths have been confirmed are in just three countries – China, Italy, and Iran.

Homosexuality is illegal in all three states, and in China it is against the LGBT + community – while it is against the law of homosexuality in Iran.

Italy, home to the Catholic Church, is one of the most conservative countries in Western Europe – and continues to ban same-sex marriage, while only allowing same-sex marriage.

So if God wants to punish people for same-sex marriage, he either has a terrible purpose or is imposing penalties around the world, which is a war crime under the Geneva Con convention of 1949. Not in good form, God.

Anti-LGBT + evangelists have lost the entire plot on COVID-19.

There have been many, many surprises from right-wing preachers, pastors and religious people since the coronavirus outbreak.

Last week, the anti-LGBT + pastor asserted that only “pandas” were hand-washed.

Televangelon journalist Jonathan Shuttlesworth said: “If you put out leaflets telling everyone to use Purell (handcuffs) before entering the salutations of non-greeters, just turn your history into the ministry and burn your church – turn it into a casino or something.

“You’re lost. Cover of pansies. No balls. You have not done anything along this line and you do not realize it. “

Shuttlesworth went on to say that “the devil does not want it to be in large gatherings” and said this is a good reason for the large gathering.