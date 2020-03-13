Preachers maniac Street will take the title of “Park Scene” at Glastonbury 2020: “There is a real sense of satisfaction”

Manic Street Preachers have shown that they will perform on stage in the Park stage Glastonbury 2020 – and promised that they will set a real treat.

The group was among a long list of names in the first team “Glasto 2020”, which was disclosed last night, teaming up with Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar, Dua Lipa, elbows, FSA-branches, Robin, Lana Del Rey, Pet Shop Boys, Charli XCX and more.

“I think we are heading The Park Stage”, – said bassist Nicky Wire and author of texts. “I do not remember, Friday or Tuesday, but on Sunday we are playing with the” British Sea “in Halifax.

“We wanted to play Glastonbury, because we do not sell It’s not a big promotion rental, we have the album did not come out, no pressure -. We just feel a real pleasure This is something a bit useless.”.

The Manics played the festival five times throughout his career – including the header “Pyramid stage”, established in 1999 (where they fell in with Billy Bragg plyavuznu for to create their own private portal), as well as the shameful call “to build a bypass on this” anniversary “during their appearance in 1994.

Dryt added: “We have an association with the festival, good and bad, so that the fine to be a part of the 50th anniversary.”

Glasto will be one of several festival dates this summer festival, where they will also support The Killers in the UK and Green Day in Scandinavia,

“It’s been an excellent couple of years”, – said the leader of the NME. “We were able to support Bon Jovi and Guns N ‘Roses, and now Green Day and The Killers. We always loved to support groups. We loved to support Oasis back in the day. You get up on stage, playing an hour, there is pressure is less and you like to watch the headliner. We just felt not a simple task. It allows us to enjoy a little bit. “

Answering the question of the relationship with the group The Killers and Green Day, Wire said: “I think that there definitely is a connection Both bands I liked over the years I can not talk about another generation, but my children.. love them and find them a great way to get involved and other music. “Menico” always been for the fact that send people on different paths. “

Deluxe “Gold against the soul” “Manic Street Preachers” will be released on 12 June. Discover Wire, discussing the album’s legacy, and what to expect from reprinting here.

The group is also working on the following activities until 2018, which is famous for “Resistance Is Futile”. Wire told the NME, that the record sounds “expansive” and due out next year, and frontman James Dean Bradfield is preparing to release a solo album this summer.

Meanwhile, supporters of the Manics can broadcast a live film, “The Holy Bible” Be clean, be vigilant, behave within 10 days from today in the service of AM – the new platform for streaming celebrating the best of Welsh culture and art. Watch an exclusive clip from the song “Yes” above.