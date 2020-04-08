Preckwinkle self-isolating immediately after safety staffer checks optimistic for COVID-19

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle will self-isolate right until the stop of the day Friday, just after a member of her protection element examined positive for COVID-19, she announced Wednesday morning.

Preckwinkle stated she has no indicators or signs or symptoms of the coronavirus, and is shifting into isolation only out of an abundance of warning.

















































“The protection personnel member was very last in the Prepare dinner County Constructing and in a automobile operated by the element on March 27,” Preckwinkle wrote in her announcement. “My feelings and prayers are with my colleague and their complete loved ones all through this challenging time.”

The impacted spots of the county making have been deep cleaned and the auto operated by the stability depth will be taken out of company for a cleansing, Preckwinkle explained.

“We are all navigating uncharted waters, but while we keep on to be challenged now and in the times and months ahead we stay 1 neighborhood, we keep on being a single Cook dinner County and we will get by means of this difficult period — alongside one another,” she explained.















































