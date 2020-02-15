[predators-assemble-downtown-outside-skating-rink-for-‘hockey-working-day-in-america’]

Close

Autoplay Show Thumbnails Display Captions Last SlideNext Slide

You will find now two ice rinks at Bridgestone Arena — one inside and a new temporary community rink on the plaza exterior the arena.

In celebration of “Hockey Day in America” on Sunday, the Nashville Predators built an outdoor rink that opened Feb. one, and will keep on being open up till Feb. 23.

The 70 x 36 oval ice rink named The Rink on Broadway, will also be element of NBC Network and Hockey Day in America’s 10-hour broadcast Sunday with the display originating from the Bridgestone Arena Plaza. Three video games that day start off with Pittsburgh at Detroit at 11: 30 a.m., New York Rangers at Boston Bruins at two: 30 p.m., ending with the Preds internet hosting the St. Louis Blues.

For skate situations: https://www.nhl.com/predators/supporters/rink-on-broadway-skate-situations